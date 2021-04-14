Natera Inc (NTRA) CEO AND PRESIDENT Steven Leonard Chapman Sold $4.3 million of Shares

CEO AND PRESIDENT of Natera Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven Leonard Chapman (insider trades) sold 41,650 shares of NTRA on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $104.21 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Natera Inc is a provider of diagnostic services predominantly in the United States. It offers various tests which detect chromosomal abnormalities, reasons for miscarriages and paternity. Natera Inc has a market cap of $8.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $101.240000 with and P/S ratio of 21.01. Natera Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of NTRA stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $108.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.73% since.

CO-FOUNDER Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of NTRA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $104.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.85% since.

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of NTRA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $104.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.85% since.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of NTRA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $104.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.85% since.

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of NTRA stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $104.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.

