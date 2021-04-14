>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Natera Inc (NTRA) CEO AND PRESIDENT Steven Leonard Chapman Sold $4.3 million of Shares

April 14, 2021 | About: NTRA -5.67%

CEO AND PRESIDENT of Natera Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven Leonard Chapman (insider trades) sold 41,650 shares of NTRA on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $104.21 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Natera Inc is a provider of diagnostic services predominantly in the United States. It offers various tests which detect chromosomal abnormalities, reasons for miscarriages and paternity. Natera Inc has a market cap of $8.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $101.240000 with and P/S ratio of 21.01. Natera Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO AND PRESIDENT Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of NTRA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $104.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of NTRA stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $108.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.73% since.
  • CO-FOUNDER Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of NTRA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $104.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.85% since.
  • CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of NTRA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $104.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.85% since.
  • CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of NTRA stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $104.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.85% since.
  • CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of NTRA stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $104.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTRA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)