Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) CEO, President, Chairman Yakov Faitelson Sold $4 million of Shares

Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. It allows organisations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate unstructured data. Varonis Systems Inc has a market cap of $5.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.750000 with and P/S ratio of 18.00.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, President, Chairman Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of VRNS stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $53.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of VRNS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $52.27. The price of the stock has increased by 6.66% since.

