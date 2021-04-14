Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) CEO, President, Chairman Yakov Faitelson Sold $4 million of Shares

CEO, President, Chairman of Varonis Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Yakov Faitelson (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of VRNS on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $53.84 a share. The total sale was $4 million.
Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. It allows organisations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate unstructured data. Varonis Systems Inc has a market cap of $5.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.750000 with and P/S ratio of 18.00.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO, President, Chairman Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of VRNS stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $53.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.55% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of VRNS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $52.27. The price of the stock has increased by 6.66% since.
