Plimoth Trust Co Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, 3M Co, Sells WisdomTree International Equity Fund, Honeywell International Inc, Pfizer Inc

Investment company Plimoth Trust Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, NVIDIA Corp, sells WisdomTree International Equity Fund, Honeywell International Inc, Pfizer Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plimoth Trust Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Plimoth Trust Co Llc owns 161 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IQLT, NVDA, HUM, LIN, CPB, WFC, PSX,
- Added Positions: IGSB, MMM, AMZN, KO, WMT, V, MSFT, TGT, LOW, CRM, AGG, VZ, ADBE, NEE, TMO, MCD, FB, MDT, BMY, LMT, DE, ED, ABBV, SYK, PGX, CMCSA, UNH, EEMV, RTX, XLY, PRU, CB, NKE, TFC, MAS, JNJ, TROW, DOW, VTWO, GSLC, BRK.B, CVS, COF, IP, MRK, SYY, UNP, MGV, MO, SPYG, UL,
- Reduced Positions: DWM, HON, PFE, INTC, USB, IBM, VNQ, HD, TJX, CSCO, D, ABT, ETN, SBUX, PEP, AMAT, QCOM, XLK, SO, PG, XLC, XLF, AMGN, KMB, GILD, AXP, MET, SWKS, DIS, XLI, XLV, XOM, EXC, ETR, BDX, PFG, BLK, VFC, UPS, WSM, CHKP, CMI, DRI, EMR, ADP, NVS, XLP, INTU, BHP, GS, VO, BAC, EFA, DON, AMP, PM, APD, XLU, VOD, HPQ, MXIM, SPGI, MCHP, NUE, LLY, DHR, TRV, CTXS, TD, CAT, WBA, COST, IVV, STT, XLRE, AFL,
- Sold Out: SJM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,892 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,785 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 722,841 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 104,653 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,791 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $611.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $422.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $285.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 107,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 111.15%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $196.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $478.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $381.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.Reduced: WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc reduced to a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 48.55%. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $53.15, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Plimoth Trust Co Llc still held 36,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 41.93%. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $229.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Plimoth Trust Co Llc still held 8,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.45%. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Plimoth Trust Co Llc still held 78,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4%. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Plimoth Trust Co Llc still held 9,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Plimoth Trust Co Llc still held 15,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 24.44%. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $249.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Plimoth Trust Co Llc still held 1,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.
