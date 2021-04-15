3 Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Earnings Line

Value investors may want to have a look at the following three stocks, since their share prices are trading below their respective Peter Lynch earnings lines. This suggests they could be undervalued.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive ratings for these businesses.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA

The first stock investors may want to have a look at is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (NYSE:BLX), a Panamanian regional bank primarily focusing on the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The chart illustrates that the share price ($14.93 at close on April 14) is currently trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($24.15).

The stock has risen approximately 43.42% over the past year through Wednesday for a market capitalization of $592.39 million and a 52-week range of $8.47 to $16.92.

The stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a target price of $18, which mirrors a 20.6% upside from Wednesday's closing price. Earnings per share are also projected to rise 8.5% every year (on average) over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 2 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 4 out of 10 to its profitability.

LSV Asset Management dominates the group of top fund holders of the company, holding 3.07% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Beddow Capital Management Inc with 1.06% and Lee Danner & Bass Inc with 1.04%.

Standard Motor Products Inc

The second stock investors may want to have a look at is Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE:SMP), a Long Island, New York-based manufacturer and supplier of spare parts for motor vehicles.

The chart shows that the share price ($42.64 per share as of April 14) is currently standing below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($52.95).

The stock has grown 7.6% over the past year through Wednesday, determining a market capitalization of $953.32 million and a 52-week range of $33.94 to $55.29.

Wall Street sell-side analysts expect that the share price will significantly increase within 52 weeks, reaching a target price of $48.33 per share, which represents a 13.34% upside from Wednesday's closing price. The stock has a median recommendation rating of buy. Analysts forecast that the trailing 12-month earnings per share will increase by 7% every year (on average) over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

BlackRock and Vanguard Group are the largest fund holders of the company, owning 14.27% and 5.91% of shares outstanding, respectively.

Ebix Inc

The third stock investors may want to have a look at is Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), a Johns Creek, Georgia-based provider of on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to several industries in the U.S. and internationally.

The chart exhibits that the share price ($29.90 per share at close on April 14) is currently trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($46.20).

The stock has gained more than 80% over the past year through Wednesday, which determined a market capitalization of $925.78 million and a 52-week range of $12.58 to $64.14.

Wall Street thinks this stock will advance strongly within 12 months as sell-side analysts have established an average target price of $54.75, reflecting an 83.1% upside from Wednesday's closing price. The stock has a median recommendation rating of buy. The trailing 12-month earnings per share is forecasted to increase by an average yearly growth rate of 10% over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength and of 9 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

BlackRock is the top fund holder with 11.97% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Vanguard Group with 8.70% and FMR LLC with 5.40%.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: