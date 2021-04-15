>
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2802)  | Author's Website |

5 Financial Companies Growing Fast

Mastercard makes the list

April 15, 2021 | About: BAM +0.84% AAGIY +0.7% PNGAY +0.21% MA +2.05% V +2.22%

Investors may be interested in the following financial companies, as they have expanded their revenue per share and Ebitda per share by more than 10% over the trailing five-year and 10-year periods through April 15.

Visa

Visa Inc.'s (V) revenue per share and Ebitda per share have increased 13.30% and 15%, respectively, over the past five years. Over a 10-year period, they grew by 14.30% and 15.90%.

The payment processor has a market cap of $490.62 billion and an enterprise value of $497.32 billion.

The price-book ratio is 14.44. The share price has been as high as $228.23 and as low as $159.15 in the last year; it is currently 2.50% below its 52-week high and 39.82% above its 52-week low.

51111ce8a9b2bbecd50e094d8349c6a4.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.01%, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Mastercard

Over the past five years, Mastercard Inc. (MA) has seen its revenue increase 14.30% and its Ebitda rise 15.30%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 14.50% and 16%, respectively.

The company, which operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies, has a market cap of $377.56 billion and an enterprise value of $379.73 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 59.58. The share price has been as high as $389.50 and as low as $244.10 in the last year; it is currently 2.42% below its 52-week high and 55.71% above its 52-week low.

557834821f29ace1eba0bc756cb073dd.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% of outstanding shares, followed by BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 0.59%,Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%, Fisher with 0.40% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co.

The revenue per share of Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. (PNGAY) has grown by 16.10% and its Ebitda per share has increased by 17.80% over a five-year period. Over the past 10 years, the metrics increased by 18.90% and 23.10%, respectively.

The company, which provides life insurance and property and casualty insurance, has a market cap of $215.39 billion and an enterprise value of $375.49 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 9.55 and the price-book ratio is 1.83. The share price has been as high as $26.67 and as low as $19 in the last year; it is currently 11.64% below its 52-week high and 24.03% above its 52-week low.

2f92ea7b0577110a8ba24a5f86ad265d.png

AIA Group

Over a five-year period, the revenue per share and Ebitda per share of AIA Group Ltd. (AAGIY) have grown by 16.40% and 13.60%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the company has reported a growth of 12.30% for its Ebitda and 10.40% for its revenue.

The pan-Asian insurance provider has a market cap of $152.10 billion and an enterprise value of $157.56 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 26.14. The share price has been as high as $56.53 and as low as $31.79 in the last year; it is currently 10.74% below its 52-week high and 58.73% above its 52-week low.

95ba7b23c2a3ca319b37d6fc6bee47c2.png

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) registered a five-year performance for its revenue per share of 27.90% and Ebitda per share of 13.10%. Over a 10-year period, the growth rates were 21.50% and 13.20%, respectively.

The company, which manages commercial property, power and infrastructure assets, has a market cap of $68.61 billion and an enterprise value of $309.88 billion.

The price-book ratio is 2.12. The share price has been as high as $45.88 and as low as $29.09 in the last year; it is currently 0.76% below its 52-week high and 56.51% above its 52-week low.

d68936268658f9a53465dbc8aa3e2be4.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Akre with 0.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58%, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


