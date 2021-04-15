Sabre Corp (SABR) President and CEO Sean E Menke Sold $521,850 of Shares

President and CEO of Sabre Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sean E Menke (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of SABR on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $14.91 a share. The total sale was $521,850.

Sabre Corp is a travel technology company. It primarily engages in the air global distribution system market. The company also has an IT solutions division that focuses on the airline and travel agent end markets. Sabre Corp has a market cap of $4.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.030000 with and P/S ratio of 3.24. The dividend yield of Sabre Corp stocks is 0.93%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President David J Shirk sold 82,070 shares of SABR stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $15.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.02% since.

