Astor Investment Management LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares E

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Astor Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astor Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Astor Investment Management LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $402 million.



New Purchases: PDBC, IVOL, XLF, IWM, JNK, IEI, AMLP, SHV, RPV,

PDBC, IVOL, XLF, IWM, JNK, IEI, AMLP, SHV, RPV, Added Positions: FTSL, AGG, XLV, XLRE, EWM, EPHE, HYS,

FTSL, AGG, XLV, XLRE, EWM, EPHE, HYS, Reduced Positions: RSP, GLD, SGOL, RYT, QQQ, SPLG, SPTM, USMV, LMBS, BSV, IGSB, SPEM, IEMG, FXL, VOX, LQD, XLP, EIDO, EWZ, EPOL, EZA, ECH, TUR, EWT, INDA, THD, EWW, ERUS, MCHI,

RSP, GLD, SGOL, RYT, QQQ, SPLG, SPTM, USMV, LMBS, BSV, IGSB, SPEM, IEMG, FXL, VOX, LQD, XLP, EIDO, EWZ, EPOL, EZA, ECH, TUR, EWT, INDA, THD, EWW, ERUS, MCHI, Sold Out: FLRN, XLY, TLT, RPG, SPY, FXH, ANGL, BIL, SPTS, TIP,

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 201,891 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.5% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 865,817 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 744,566 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 1,989,698 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 307,504 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.54%. The holding were 1,989,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.508900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 619,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 277,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 28,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 55,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 32,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 133110.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.062700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 370,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 377.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.68%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 148.91%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $30.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $102.97 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.42.