Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Lowe's Inc, Wells Fargo, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Montgomery, AL, based Investment company Retirement Systems of Alabama (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Wells Fargo, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Comcast Corp, Danaher Corp, sells The Home Depot Inc, Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Systems of Alabama. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Systems of Alabama owns 930 stocks with a total value of $26.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KDP, CPRI, NXPI, WD5A, CLF, NBIX, PRG, CNXC, VNT, YETI, IRDM, HUN, BRKS, AIRC, STAA, VTRS, AMKR, NOV, HRI,
- Added Positions: LOW, WFC, VRTX, CMCSA, DHR, EL, AMT, TSLA, BBY, COP, COST, SYY, AJG, REGN, AZO, SYF, PLD, STZ, CCI, MAR, ULTA, IBM, NRG, EQIX, HIG, PVH, AWK, GM, BXP, BND, ACN, EA, EXC, MU, PEG, SPG, STLD, BHF, VCSH, ARE, ARW, CSCO, DAR, WELL, LAD, PSA, SBAC, AXON, TXRH, JAZZ, ADS, AVB, EQR, FL, GT, IFF, JACK, NYT, O, UNM, WY, YELP, SABR, SAIL, BLDR, DRE, ESS, EXR, HUM, MAA, RS, UDR, VTR, EFA, CCL, CIEN, DVN, FRT, FHN, FLS, PEAK, HST, IRM, KIM, MAN, PXD, REG, SLG, XPO, SNV, TKR, OLED, WEX, XRX, TDC, HPP, SRC, LITE, NVT, RAMP, NSP, ALB, OZK, BF.B, CRI, CRUS, CLH, NNN, OFC, CREE, DVA, DPZ, EWBC, EFX, EQT, HAE, HRC, HUBB, IIVI, INCY, KBH, KNX, LSTR, LII, LGND, LECO, MAC, MPW, MRCY, MSA, MOH, TAP, NCR, NKTR, OHI, PNM, STL, RYN, RGEN, RCL, LSI, UAL, X, VSAT, WW, INT, LDOS, FSLR, BR, MASI, CFX, SBRA, QLYS, RH, NCLH, DOC, SAIC, AAL, HQY, SYNH, STOR, RUN, JHG, BKR, IAA, GO, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: HD, AAPL, WMT, JNJ, PG, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, MSFT, PYPL, CHTR, BRK.B, TJX, CAG, GTN, ALXN, PENN, ENPH, CLX, LNC, FLIR, MNST, JPM, WEC, GNRC, ABBV, ATO, NVDA, ABC, TFC, MPWR, NI, BAC, TRMB, MA, V, MS, CZR, AXP, DHI, DE, TWTR, GOOG, SCHW, SCI, UNH, KMPR, DIS, APTV, ADBE, AEP, CACI, CNP, CMC, CW, DD, XOM, MKSI, NFLX, TOL, VZ, FRC, WING, CABO, VVV, T, ABT, BMY, BRO, CVX, KO, LLY, NEE, HON, MCD, MDT, MRK, ORCL, PEP, PFE, LIN, TXN, TMO, WEN, UNP, CVLT, PM, AVGO, DG, TRIP, ETSY, PRSP, BJ, RKT, SPY, MMM, CB, ABMD, ATVI, AMD, AFL, APD, MO, AMGN, ADI, AON, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BA, BSX, CSX, CVS, CAT, FIS, CME, CI, CL, D, ETN, ECL, EMR, EPC, GE, GNTX, GILD, GPN, GS, LHX, HPQ, ITW, ILMN, ICE, INTU, ISRG, KRC, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LYV, MMC, SPGI, MET, MCO, NEM, NKE, NSC, ORLY, PNC, BKNG, PGR, QCOM, SHW, SO, SBUX, SYK, SYNA, TGT, USB, UPS, RTX, WM, ANTM, EVR, TMUS, LEA, NOW, FANG, ZTS, FOXF, PCTY, ENR, CLDR, ONEW, MDY, AOS, AES, AYI, AAP, AMG, A, AKAM, ALK, ALGN, Y, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, ANSS, APA, ADM, AIZ, AN, BLL, BK, BAX, BIO, BLKB, BWA, CBRE, CBRL, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CDNS, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CHD, CHDN, XEC, CTAS, CTXS, TPR, CMA, DXC, CNO, CNX, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, ATGE, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, DOV, DUK, DY, EOG, EMN, DISH, EIX, EW, ETR, RE, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, FCN, FAST, FDX, FITB, CLGX, FE, FISV, F, BEN, FCX, TGNA, GPS, GRMN, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, HAL, THG, HOG, HAS, HELE, HSIC, HSY, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HBAN, INFO, IEX, IDXX, TT, IPG, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KR, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEG, LEN, JEF, LB, LMT, LPX, MTB, MGM, MSM, MRO, MKTX, MLM, MTZ, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MHK, MSI, NVR, NDAQ, NWL, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PNW, RL, PFG, PRU, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, POOL, SLM, SIVB, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SMTC, SBNY, SLAB, SWKS, SNA, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, STE, SF, NLOK, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TTC, TSCO, TRN, TYL, TSN, UAA, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAFD, WAT, WERN, WST, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WTFC, WOR, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, TDG, HBI, WU, KBR, IPGP, DAL, ACM, DFS, TEL, MSCI, DISCK, FTNT, VRSK, FAF, CBOE, LYB, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HCA, HII, MPC, FBHS, XYL, POST, PSX, PNR, TPH, IQV, CDW, NWS, NWSA, MUSA, ALLE, HLT, PAYC, NAVI, ANET, CTLT, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, HPE, UA, NGVT, FTV, ADNT, LW, HWM, IR, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: CXO, VIA, EV, AZD, PBH, FIZZ, TIF, WPX, FEYE, PSTG, HNI, OI, WCN, FTI,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with LOW. Click here to check it out.
- LOW 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of LOW
- Peter Lynch Chart of LOW
For the details of Retirement Systems of Alabama's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+systems+of+alabama/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Systems of Alabama
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,763,655 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,177,857 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 16,714,526 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 245,537 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 7,584,431 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 748,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 408,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 103,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 279,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 599,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 119,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 101.51%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $203.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 608,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 74.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,885,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 158.66%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $220.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 350,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,998,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $242.559000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 433,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 143.13%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $309.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 220,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (AZD)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.Sold Out: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $36.16 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $42.04.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Systems of Alabama. Also check out:
1. Retirement Systems of Alabama's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Systems of Alabama's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Systems of Alabama's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Systems of Alabama keeps buying