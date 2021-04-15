Dock Street Asset Management Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Etsy Inc, Synopsys Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Exelixis Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Dock Street Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Etsy Inc, Synopsys Inc, Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Facebook Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Exelixis Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Dock Street Asset Management Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KO, ETSY, SNPS, PYPL, ISRG, GOOGL, SNGX, MLSS, PAVM,

KO, ETSY, SNPS, PYPL, ISRG, GOOGL, SNGX, MLSS, PAVM, Added Positions: SHOP, SPGI, MSCI, ADSK, MCO, BKNG, REGN, DIS,

SHOP, SPGI, MSCI, ADSK, MCO, BKNG, REGN, DIS, Reduced Positions: FB, LQD, ADBE, SCHO, DGRO, IJH, QQQ,

FB, LQD, ADBE, SCHO, DGRO, IJH, QQQ, Sold Out: EXEL, LMT, XLY,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,249 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 447,672 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 64,643 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,281 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,852 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 220,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $218.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 33,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $260.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $272.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $802.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2268.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1207.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.