>
Dock Street Asset Management Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Etsy Inc, Synopsys Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Exelixis Inc

April 15, 2021 | About: SHOP +2.81% KO +0.84% ETSY -0.1% SNPS +0.66% PYPL +2.07% ISRG +2.26% GOOGL +1.98% EXEL +0.29% LMT +0.79% XLY +0.36%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Dock Street Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Etsy Inc, Synopsys Inc, Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Facebook Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Exelixis Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Dock Street Asset Management Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dock+street+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,249 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 447,672 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 64,643 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,281 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,852 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 220,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $218.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 33,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $260.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $272.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $802.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2268.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1207.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

