Umb Bank N A Buys Boeing Co, Marriott International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Merck Inc, CME Group Inc, Brown-Forman Corp

April 15, 2021 | About: BA -1% MAR -0.54% CAT -0.41% C -0.68% O +1.73% AMAT -0.51% ICE +0.99% PWR +0.72% CFB -0.36% KCLI +0.07% LNC -0.68% YUMC +0.2% CSGP +3.54%

Investment company Umb Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Marriott International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Citigroup Inc, Realty Income Corp, sells Merck Inc, CME Group Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, Dollar General Corp, CoStar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Umb Bank N A. As of 2021Q1, Umb Bank N A owns 350 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of UMB BANK N A
  1. UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 5,024,663 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 505,696 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,339,844 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 578,484 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 501,349 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $94.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 212,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Life Insurance Co (KCLI)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Kansas City Life Insurance Co. The purchase prices were between $38 and $46, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Boeing Co by 175.87%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 115,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 1097.25%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 103,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 48.79%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 176,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 356.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 177,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 112.71%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 267,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1226.07%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 70,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPW.PFD)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.27.

Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.



