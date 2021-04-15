Umb Bank N A Buys Boeing Co, Marriott International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Merck Inc, CME Group Inc, Brown-Forman Corp

Investment company Umb Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Marriott International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Citigroup Inc, Realty Income Corp, sells Merck Inc, CME Group Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, Dollar General Corp, CoStar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Umb Bank N A. As of 2021Q1, Umb Bank N A owns 350 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICE, PWR, CFB, EXPE, KCLI, LNC, SPGI, NI, DAL, FTV, YUMC, WAT,

ICE, PWR, CFB, EXPE, KCLI, LNC, SPGI, NI, DAL, FTV, YUMC, WAT, Added Positions: BA, MAR, CAT, C, O, AMAT, ABBV, CVX, MS, EL, IEFA, IWF, VTV, PXD, EFA, VEA, VWO, PYPL, IVV, IWM, REGN, IEMG, BAC, COST, HD, JNJ, NVDA, UNP, IJR, IJT, IVW, IWD, IWS, SCZ, T, FDX, HON, TXN, WBA, IGSB, EMLP, IJS, IWR, CVS, DUK, EW, NUE, ROK, UPS, UNH, AWK, TSLA, IWP, VOE, ABT, AMT, ADP, CERN, DHR, DRE, ECL, LLY, FAST, GPC, ITW, INTU, K, LOW, PNC, CRM, LUV, TRV, EBAY, LULU, V, BND, FPE, IAU, IVE, IWN, IWV, PDBC, VBR, VNQ, VO, VOO, XLE, SAM, CASY, CSCO, COP, ED, CMI, DRI, DD, EMR, EPD, GILD, IP, J, NFLX, ORCL, PKG, PAA, PEG, SO, SYK, SYY, TROW, WY, YUM, ZBH, TMUS, DFS, ZTS, CTVA, NET, AGG, ARKK, ARKW, BSV, HYG, LQD, SCHO, SHY, SUSB, VTI,

BA, MAR, CAT, C, O, AMAT, ABBV, CVX, MS, EL, IEFA, IWF, VTV, PXD, EFA, VEA, VWO, PYPL, IVV, IWM, REGN, IEMG, BAC, COST, HD, JNJ, NVDA, UNP, IJR, IJT, IVW, IWD, IWS, SCZ, T, FDX, HON, TXN, WBA, IGSB, EMLP, IJS, IWR, CVS, DUK, EW, NUE, ROK, UPS, UNH, AWK, TSLA, IWP, VOE, ABT, AMT, ADP, CERN, DHR, DRE, ECL, LLY, FAST, GPC, ITW, INTU, K, LOW, PNC, CRM, LUV, TRV, EBAY, LULU, V, BND, FPE, IAU, IVE, IWN, IWV, PDBC, VBR, VNQ, VO, VOO, XLE, SAM, CASY, CSCO, COP, ED, CMI, DRI, DD, EMR, EPD, GILD, IP, J, NFLX, ORCL, PKG, PAA, PEG, SO, SYK, SYY, TROW, WY, YUM, ZBH, TMUS, DFS, ZTS, CTVA, NET, AGG, ARKK, ARKW, BSV, HYG, LQD, SCHO, SHY, SUSB, VTI, Reduced Positions: MRK, CME, BF.B, DG, AAPL, ADBE, UMBF, PEP, PG, TGT, MSFT, VZ, AVGO, TMO, MA, DOCU, OMC, FB, USMV, AMZN, D, CBSH, XOM, VTR, TFC, BDX, IBM, SR, LEG, ORLY, PFE, QCRH, TJX, USB, RTX, VLO, WMT, WM, WFC, WMB, KMI, BKLN, IGIB, GVI, IWB, NUEM, SPLV, VOT, APD, ALL, MO, AEE, AXP, AMP, AJG, BAX, BMY, CSX, CFFN, SCHW, CI, CTAS, CLX, KO, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, STZ, CPRT, FISV, F, GD, GE, GIS, GS, HIG, WELL, HPQ, MTCH, IDA, SJM, JKHY, KSU, KMB, KIM, MDLZ, LMT, MUR, PCAR, PFG, PRU, QCOM, SEE, SPG, KSUP.PFD, PM, PSX, NOW, FIVE, GOOG, HPE, DOW, CARR, OTIS, IAC, IWO, SCHG, SPY, VXF, XLRE,

MRK, CME, BF.B, DG, AAPL, ADBE, UMBF, PEP, PG, TGT, MSFT, VZ, AVGO, TMO, MA, DOCU, OMC, FB, USMV, AMZN, D, CBSH, XOM, VTR, TFC, BDX, IBM, SR, LEG, ORLY, PFE, QCRH, TJX, USB, RTX, VLO, WMT, WM, WFC, WMB, KMI, BKLN, IGIB, GVI, IWB, NUEM, SPLV, VOT, APD, ALL, MO, AEE, AXP, AMP, AJG, BAX, BMY, CSX, CFFN, SCHW, CI, CTAS, CLX, KO, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, STZ, CPRT, FISV, F, GD, GE, GIS, GS, HIG, WELL, HPQ, MTCH, IDA, SJM, JKHY, KSU, KMB, KIM, MDLZ, LMT, MUR, PCAR, PFG, PRU, QCOM, SEE, SPG, KSUP.PFD, PM, PSX, NOW, FIVE, GOOG, HPE, DOW, CARR, OTIS, IAC, IWO, SCHG, SPY, VXF, XLRE, Sold Out: CSGP, TWTR, MMC, EXC, FIZZ, NOC, WFCPW.PFD, ZM, XLC, BGY,

For the details of UMB BANK N A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/umb+bank+n+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 5,024,663 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 505,696 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,339,844 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 578,484 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 501,349 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $94.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 212,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Kansas City Life Insurance Co. The purchase prices were between $38 and $46, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Boeing Co by 175.87%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 115,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 1097.25%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 103,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 48.79%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 176,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 356.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 177,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 112.71%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 267,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1226.07%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 70,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.27.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.