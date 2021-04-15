Brookmont Capital Management Buys Wells Fargo, Evergy Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells Paychex Inc, Southern Co, Accenture PLC

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Brookmont Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Evergy Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Lowe's Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Paychex Inc, Southern Co, Accenture PLC, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookmont Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Brookmont Capital Management owns 53 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EVRG, LOW, UNH, MDY, VWO,

EVRG, LOW, UNH, MDY, VWO, Added Positions: WFC, DD, MSFT, BAC,

WFC, DD, MSFT, BAC, Reduced Positions: ACN, VIAC, ADI, AJG, UPS, HON, ABT, MCHP, PNC, NVS, JNJ, AMGN, IVV, DIS, AGG, IJH, IWF, XOM,

ACN, VIAC, ADI, AJG, UPS, HON, ABT, MCHP, PNC, NVS, JNJ, AMGN, IVV, DIS, AGG, IJH, IWF, XOM, Sold Out: PAYX, SO,

For the details of Brookmont Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookmont+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 164,286 shares, 32.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,832 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 36,934 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,360 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 17,476 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 19,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $203.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $491.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $391.977900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 59.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 99,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 47,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.