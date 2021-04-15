Brookmont Capital Management Buys Wells Fargo, Evergy Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells Paychex Inc, Southern Co, Accenture PLC

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Brookmont Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Evergy Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Lowe's Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Paychex Inc, Southern Co, Accenture PLC, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookmont Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Brookmont Capital Management owns 53 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EVRG, LOW, UNH, MDY, VWO,
- Added Positions: WFC, DD, MSFT, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, VIAC, ADI, AJG, UPS, HON, ABT, MCHP, PNC, NVS, JNJ, AMGN, IVV, DIS, AGG, IJH, IWF, XOM,
- Sold Out: PAYX, SO,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with WFC. Click here to check it out.
- WFC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of WFC
- Peter Lynch Chart of WFC
For the details of Brookmont Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookmont+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brookmont Capital Management
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 164,286 shares, 32.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,832 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 36,934 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,360 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 17,476 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 19,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $203.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $491.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $391.977900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 59.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 99,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 47,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brookmont Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Brookmont Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brookmont Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brookmont Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brookmont Capital Management keeps buying