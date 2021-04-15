Rothschild Investment Corp Buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Discover Financial Services, Vanguard Growth ETF, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

Investment company Rothschild Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Illinois Tool Works Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Chevron Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Discover Financial Services, Vanguard Growth ETF, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, BJ's Restaurants Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Investment Corp . As of 2021Q1, Rothschild Investment Corp owns 394 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, RPV, MRNA, FLR, NVO, CBOE, CAL, VTRS, GTES, PLTR, NLOK, AUPH, ZTS, ARDX, STM, EFX, OPEN, LW, XRT, VB, SH, RSP, ADP, LI, ADPT, DIMC, LUV, OXY, GUT, RLBD,

ITW, TFC, CVX, LMT, PXH, DPZ, BX, PGR, ADBE, VIR, AOK, AMGN, AMAT, NUE, VIG, BG, EBAY, FITB, AMZN, AIG, COST, MRK, PFE, UNH, VZ, VXF, NLY, JNJ, ORCL, WEC, VEEV, BABA, INVH, GBTC, IGE, VTI, ED, WBA, WM, FBAK, RVT, LITE, ATH, BHVN, PRF, T, AEE, IVZ, BAX, BA, CVS, CNI, CME, CGEN, DRI, DUK, EXC, PNW, QCOM, SO, TPL, USB, DIS, TCEHY, AVGO, LEA, EEM, IWF, VOO, MMM, ADI, WTRG, BP, BAC, EAT, CCL, CAT, CIEN, CAG, D, EW, XOM, F, FUL, K, KMB, LRCX, MET, NI, NKE, PPL, PNFP, REGN, SWM, WNS, ULTA, PCRX, KMI, PSX, TGLS, CARA, PYPL, BKR, VNQ, VPU, AMN, ATVI, AMD, APD, ALB, ALL, AEP, GOLD, BMRN, BRKS, XEC, CMCSA, DLTR, EA, ENB, NEE, FDX, GILD, HAL, ILMN, MDLZ, MAR, MDT, NTRS, ORI, OSK, PNC, PH, PENN, PXD, SRE, SKX, TROW, TSM, UHT, WTFC, YUM, ZBH, FUND, DNP, ETW, KBR, TAK, GM, APO, GMED, CONE, KHC, FLOW, SNAP, PRSP, EFA, ESPO, GLD, VYM, Reduced Positions: DFS, PTON, VUG, YETI, GWPH, IWD, PANW, BMY, GOOGL, GOOG, AAPL, MS, INTC, GS, DISCA, KLAC, ZBRA, TMO, UBER, JPM, FB, HON, XLK, SCHW, QQQ, SPLV, MSTR, BKNG, COP, PETS, NSRGY, SPY, MO, DOW, LOW, COHU, SYK, WSC, OLED, DE, TJX, CL, HCA, BOOT, TEL, TSLA, IPHI, TLYS, PSA, DKNG, DIA, NVDA, MCD, SLV, ISRG, GSK, GD, IBM, TACO, XLF, SBUX, VTV, CTVA, AMCR, EWJ, PXF, NWL, AB, ABC, TCOM, DBD, DD, EMR, EPD, FFIV, TGNA, IP, MCHP, AMBA, PBI, SNY, STX, SWK, ABMD, TSCO, VTR, QRSM, HBI, IPGP, BGB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,135 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 167,686 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,789 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 84,014 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 117,353 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 35,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $157.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $104.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 200.22%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $221.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 62,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 2722.75%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 120,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 125.57%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 46,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 347,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 557.92%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $391.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $52.36.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.