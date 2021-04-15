Windward Capital Management Co Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Boeing Co, Teradyne Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Investment company Windward Capital Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Boeing Co, Teradyne Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Dow Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windward Capital Management Co . As of 2021Q1, Windward Capital Management Co owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: U,
- Added Positions: TMO, BA, DIS, TER, PCH, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, JNJ, UNP, TSCO, KEYS, BABA, TWTR, PANW, TMUS, YUM, WAB, ADBE, ROST, ROP, DHI, APD, A,
- Sold Out: BUD, VIA,
For the details of WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windward+capital+management+co+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,033,149 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,649 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 208,000 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 322,813 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 135,179 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
Windward Capital Management Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 113.88%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $494.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 37,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 60.59%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 47,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 111,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 92.41%. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Dow Inc by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO . Also check out:
1. WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying