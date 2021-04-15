Windward Capital Management Co Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Boeing Co, Teradyne Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Investment company Windward Capital Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Boeing Co, Teradyne Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Dow Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windward Capital Management Co . As of 2021Q1, Windward Capital Management Co owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,033,149 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,649 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 208,000 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Nike Inc (NKE) - 322,813 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 135,179 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Windward Capital Management Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 113.88%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $494.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 37,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 60.59%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 47,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 111,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 92.41%. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Dow Inc by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.