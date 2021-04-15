Xcel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells International Paper Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Fastly Inc

Investment company Xcel Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells International Paper Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Fastly Inc, Viatris Inc, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,383 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.54% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 415,715 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.25% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 36,105 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 152,991 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.27% Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) - 349,175 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11%

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $269.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $157.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 92.25%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 415,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 278.17%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 35,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 67.39%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 38,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 136,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 152,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.