Xcel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells International Paper Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Fastly Inc

April 15, 2021 | About: PFE +1.13% WMT +0.74% CRM +1.86% VZ +0.28% BMY +1.2% BA -1% BIIB +1.98% WFC -0.9% UNP +0.19% MMM +0.15% MRNA -2.21% U -0.53% FSLY -3%

Investment company Xcel Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells International Paper Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Fastly Inc, Viatris Inc, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,383 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.54%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 415,715 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.25%
  3. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 36,105 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 152,991 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.27%
  5. Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) - 349,175 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11%
New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $269.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $157.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 92.25%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 415,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 278.17%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 35,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 67.39%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 38,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 136,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 152,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.



