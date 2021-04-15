Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Deere, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Paychex Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Investment company Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Deere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Paychex Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Merck Inc, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $856 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCX, XLY, ALB, AXP, BAC, JPM,

FCX, XLY, ALB, AXP, BAC, JPM, Added Positions: IGSB, SHW, DE, PYPL, SCHE, TMO, KO, SCHB, XLC, SCHA, SCHM, CB, AMGN, FOCS, SBUX, AMP, NEE, WMT, DIS, SCHW, BLK, NVDA, SCHF, XLV, SO, PFE, PFF, FDX, SPY, LZB, HON,

IGSB, SHW, DE, PYPL, SCHE, TMO, KO, SCHB, XLC, SCHA, SCHM, CB, AMGN, FOCS, SBUX, AMP, NEE, WMT, DIS, SCHW, BLK, NVDA, SCHF, XLV, SO, PFE, PFF, FDX, SPY, LZB, HON, Reduced Positions: VZ, PAYX, KMB, MRK, CTAS, PG, XLK, MCD, INTU, GOOGL, GPC, DOV, BF.B, MMM, HSY, SSB, RDS.A, JPST, VIS, FCCO, DUK,

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,498,452 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,877 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 433,477 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 80,655 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 102,315 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 135,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $151.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 139.20%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.757800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 412,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 194.20%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $256.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 144,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 92.28%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 412.06%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $272.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.58%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.023000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 167,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 358.47%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $494.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.