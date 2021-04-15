Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Deere, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Paychex Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Investment company Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Deere, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Paychex Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Merck Inc, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $856 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FCX, XLY, ALB, AXP, BAC, JPM,
- Added Positions: IGSB, SHW, DE, PYPL, SCHE, TMO, KO, SCHB, XLC, SCHA, SCHM, CB, AMGN, FOCS, SBUX, AMP, NEE, WMT, DIS, SCHW, BLK, NVDA, SCHF, XLV, SO, PFE, PFF, FDX, SPY, LZB, HON,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, PAYX, KMB, MRK, CTAS, PG, XLK, MCD, INTU, GOOGL, GPC, DOV, BF.B, MMM, HSY, SSB, RDS.A, JPST, VIS, FCCO, DUK,
For the details of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+advisors+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,498,452 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,877 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 433,477 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 80,655 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 102,315 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 135,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $151.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 139.20%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.757800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 412,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 194.20%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $256.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 144,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 92.28%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 412.06%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $272.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.58%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.023000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 167,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 358.47%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $494.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC keeps buying