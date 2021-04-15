Leavell Investment Management, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Deere, Truist Financial Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eaton Vance Corp

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Leavell Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Deere, Truist Financial Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Lam Research Corp, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leavell Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Leavell Investment Management, Inc. owns 378 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MS, VFH, NRZ, GOLD, C, CRM, MOS, STX, TIP, MUB, LMBS, IWR, EEM, VOYA, UDR, TRMK, TD, ALL, MRO, DEO, DVN, BG, BIIB, BK, AMAT,
- Added Positions: MINT, DE, BSV, VGSH, SCHO, MGV, TFC, VIGI, CAT, CVX, VOE, MGC, PSX, VXF, VXUS, VIG, VMC, SCHF, IEFA, SCHV, VYM, ALB, VEA, AAPL, VWO, SCHA, VCSH, MTZ, VB, VAW, J, IAGG, VBR, IUSB, BMY, VEU, IDV, T, VTI, SCHE, VT, VOX, SCHK, VIS, DOW, OKE, SMG, SWKS, STLD, TECH, VZ, MPC, JNJ, ABBV, ARES, MO, PYPL, MLM, MMM, VCR, AMGN, MET, NLY, VTV, VDC, FCX, MDLZ, KMB, VHT, BA, CVS, IP, INTC, VPU, GILD, TWTR, BIV, BNDX, BSCM, BWZ, DVY, EBND, EFA, EFV, GSLC, VBK, FB, IWD, MDY, TSLA, XEL, WSM, SCHB, WBA, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, NVDA, MGK, SHY, BND, BRK.B, V, GOOG, LRCX, WDR, WPM, ICE, D, PFE, SLV, CMCSA, IBM, GOOGL, MSFT, VV, QQQ, GSIE, VO, SFBS, RF, MRK, QCOM, SCHD, SPGI, GL, SCHM, LHX, SCHZ, VGT, BAM, VUG, UNP, IVV, WFC, BR, PM, UL, BOND, ACN, WRK, AEP, VTWO, VOT, CME, KO, DD, VNQ, SHM, GE, SCHX, ISRG, USB, SHV, IWF, HDV, VWOB, GLD, GEM, FISV, APD, AXP, ANSS, BLK, CERN, DHR, DUK, ECL, EW, XOM, NEE, FDX, FNDA, GSK, HAS, MDT, NUE, RDS.A, FUSB, WRB, CTVA, CARR, AMJ, CSM,
- Sold Out: EV, TIF, AZN, FMS, IBB, SNN, LSI,
For the details of LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leavell+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 319,909 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 236,941 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 127,311 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 125,290 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 41,307 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 123.54%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 63.29%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 78,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 301.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 65,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $41.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:
1. LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying