Valicenti Advisory Services Inc Buys Newmont Corp, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells CVS Health Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Target Corp

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Valicenti Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Visa Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Target Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,897 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 226,211 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,184 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 183,067 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,890 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 103,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 64,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 33,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.84 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 64,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 17,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 140.40%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 60,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 123.08%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 79,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 36.78%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 45,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 122,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 303.28%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.688000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57.