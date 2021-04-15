Hgk Asset Management Inc Buys Aflac Inc, Emerson Electric Co, W.W. Grainger Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Discovery Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Hgk Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Aflac Inc, Emerson Electric Co, W.W. Grainger Inc, Accenture PLC, The Interpublic Group of Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Discovery Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, ViacomCBS Inc, Amdocs during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hgk Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hgk Asset Management Inc owns 132 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AFL, EMR, GWW, IPG, EFA, CRI, ABCB, LZB, PRG, AMAT, PNC,

AFL, EMR, GWW, IPG, EFA, CRI, ABCB, LZB, PRG, AMAT, PNC, Added Positions: ACN, HSIC, DG, UNH, VZ, HD, LHX, ADP, IBM, RPM, BMY, HSY, CSCO, JNJ, MCK, CW, EFSC, GPN, DLX, KMB, CMCSA, CVX, INT, PNW, PEP, LXP, KNX, SJM, ETR, PCRX, CTRE, BLK, VVV, CRUS, OCFC, LHCG, EA,

ACN, HSIC, DG, UNH, VZ, HD, LHX, ADP, IBM, RPM, BMY, HSY, CSCO, JNJ, MCK, CW, EFSC, GPN, DLX, KMB, CMCSA, CVX, INT, PNW, PEP, LXP, KNX, SJM, ETR, PCRX, CTRE, BLK, VVV, CRUS, OCFC, LHCG, EA, Reduced Positions: BSX, CFG, IFF, JPM, MPC, LEA, SPG, GD, COP, NUE, GPC, HUBB, AXON, SNA, STT, LRCX, HOMB, CVS, IIVI, HCA, INTC, MET, ENSG, ED, ABBV, SLM, HCI, QCOM, WELL, TGNA, FHN, ENS, DOV, HELE, TER, SWM, EVR, ZBRA, ASGN, SPB, IOSP, MGRC, MMS, NSIT, NEE, FNB, STZ, BC, ALG, V, PDM, BX, STAG, GOOG, ALE, APLE, DIS, TCF, LSI, SIGI, STX, RBC, OHI, JLL, IDA, HTLF, HAIN, AGM, AVA, AMN, MRK, DRQ,

BSX, CFG, IFF, JPM, MPC, LEA, SPG, GD, COP, NUE, GPC, HUBB, AXON, SNA, STT, LRCX, HOMB, CVS, IIVI, HCA, INTC, MET, ENSG, ED, ABBV, SLM, HCI, QCOM, WELL, TGNA, FHN, ENS, DOV, HELE, TER, SWM, EVR, ZBRA, ASGN, SPB, IOSP, MGRC, MMS, NSIT, NEE, FNB, STZ, BC, ALG, V, PDM, BX, STAG, GOOG, ALE, APLE, DIS, TCF, LSI, SIGI, STX, RBC, OHI, JLL, IDA, HTLF, HAIN, AGM, AVA, AMN, MRK, DRQ, Sold Out: DFS, DISCA, ETN, VIAC, DOX, IWF, THRM, AZD, CATY, BKU,

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,705 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.04% MetLife Inc (MET) - 115,857 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,257 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Citigroup Inc (C) - 80,933 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 43,124 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93%

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 100,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 53,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $402.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 11,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 119,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 43,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 523.67%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 14,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 117.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 67,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $211.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $218.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.