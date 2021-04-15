Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Fidelity National Information Servi

Investment company Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Facebook Inc, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Fidelity National Information Services Inc, , Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 534,533 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 597,617 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 287,497 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 187,607 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 129,417 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2211.43%

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2211.43%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 129,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $261.559200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $155.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.