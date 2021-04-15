City Holding Co Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Accenture PLC, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Kellogg Co, International Business Machines Corp

Charleston, WV, based Investment company City Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Accenture PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Kellogg Co, International Business Machines Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Holding Co. As of 2021Q1, City Holding Co owns 521 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



City Holding Co (CHCO) - 309,025 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,252 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,791 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,510 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,624 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%

City Holding Co initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $124.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $466.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $373.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity. The purchase prices were between $8.99 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 141,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 261.13%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $391.977900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 150.76%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.443000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 540.60%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 1332.14%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $528.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36.