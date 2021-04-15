Peoples Financial Services Corp. Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Viatris Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp

Hallstead, PA, based Investment company Peoples Financial Services Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Viatris Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Ares Capital Corp, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Financial Services Corp.. As of 2021Q1, Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 285 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXUS, XLC, XLI, VTRS, PSLV, SYF, SNDL, MAXN, CCIV, VNT, IPOE,

VXUS, XLC, XLI, VTRS, PSLV, SYF, SNDL, MAXN, CCIV, VNT, IPOE, Added Positions: VXF, MA, LMT, XLU, XLF, WMT, XLY, VNQ, VOD, FB, AMZN, HD, BA, JPM, XLE, ENB, WBA, BAC, CVS,

VXF, MA, LMT, XLU, XLF, WMT, XLY, VNQ, VOD, FB, AMZN, HD, BA, JPM, XLE, ENB, WBA, BAC, CVS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IBM, MSFT, FAST, NEE, KO, BRK.B, PPL, NSC, INTC, FDX, XOM, PG, DIS, PEP, RTX, SO, LLY, K, MCD, GSK, PFE, NKE, EMR, GD, VZ, BMY, ADI, PYPL, QCOM, EFA, SBUX, TR, WFC, AWK, XYL, TWTR, T, MFC, BAX, CMCSA, ADP, AMP, DE, D, AEP, GE, GIS, GOOGL, HON, MDT, MDLZ, CARR, OTIS, PM, MO, BP, WAB, COP, GLW, ECL, SLB, GILD, OXY,

AAPL, IBM, MSFT, FAST, NEE, KO, BRK.B, PPL, NSC, INTC, FDX, XOM, PG, DIS, PEP, RTX, SO, LLY, K, MCD, GSK, PFE, NKE, EMR, GD, VZ, BMY, ADI, PYPL, QCOM, EFA, SBUX, TR, WFC, AWK, XYL, TWTR, T, MFC, BAX, CMCSA, ADP, AMP, DE, D, AEP, GE, GIS, GOOGL, HON, MDT, MDLZ, CARR, OTIS, PM, MO, BP, WAB, COP, GLW, ECL, SLB, GILD, OXY, Sold Out: VIA, NOC, ARCC, SBAC, TT, HELE, DDD, HXL, MPW, GATX, EV, SNA, SSYS, TEVA, TKR, XRX, CNDT, IR,

For the details of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peoples+financial+services+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 77,653 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) - 323,844 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,929 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,075 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 45,953 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.663000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 114.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $183.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 733.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 776.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 125.81%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.