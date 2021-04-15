DnB Asset Management AS Buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company DnB Asset Management AS (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Viavi Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DnB Asset Management AS. As of 2021Q1, DnB Asset Management AS owns 600 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIDU, HXL, BBD, PWR, TDG, UHS, W, MSCI, ABMD, GPRK, LEA, SGEN, RNG, MHK, SEDG, TPIC, DPZ, ENPH, ANET, CVNA, MDB, RGA, WHR, IPGP, PLUG, VTRS, IT, DVN, MYRG, SUI, VER, DY, CPT, ZS, FREE, VIV, NRG, EXEL, LSXMA,

BIDU, HXL, BBD, PWR, TDG, UHS, W, MSCI, ABMD, GPRK, LEA, SGEN, RNG, MHK, SEDG, TPIC, DPZ, ENPH, ANET, CVNA, MDB, RGA, WHR, IPGP, PLUG, VTRS, IT, DVN, MYRG, SUI, VER, DY, CPT, ZS, FREE, VIV, NRG, EXEL, LSXMA, Added Positions: FB, MSFT, V, MU, ALXN, CSCO, ARW, PYPL, MA, APH, AAPL, AAP, JPM, GM, C, CL, GOOGL, MS, ABBV, RUN, AMZN, ADSK, FSLR, ADBE, AFL, TMUS, TSLA, TCOM, MLM, CI, NVDA, TSM, DAL, BAC, BRK.B, GS, DIOD, IFF, NBIX, VRTX, DIS, ADS, XOM, PG, CRM, CSIQ, JD, BLK, CVX, PRU, VIPS, T, APD, KO, CMCSA, COP, EWBC, IBM, INCY, NFLX, SANM, SBUX, TGT, VZ, WFC, WAL, AUPH, CFG, AMD, AMGN, BDX, VIAC, COF, GLW, EOG, DISH, EW, NEE, F, GPN, HD, IDXX, LNC, MCD, MRK, MOD, OKE, PNC, PEP, PXD, PFG, QCOM, REGN, SHW, SBNY, SPG, SWKS, STT, USB, UPS, WMT, WBA, OC, AVGO, CG, WDAY, IQV, SYF, KHC, HPE, SQ, TWLO, SE, DELL, UBER, MMM, AOS, ACAD, ABT, ALGN, ALL, ALNY, HES, AXP, AIG, AMT, ADI, ANSS, ALV, TFC, BSAC, BK, BMRN, CVS, CCL, CTSH, STZ, COST, CCI, DHI, DXCM, DLTR, D, DOV, DD, ECL, EFX, EL, EXAS, EXPE, FDX, FITB, FISV, BEN, GE, HAL, MNST, HPQ, HBAN, ILMN, IONS, JNPR, KEY, LVS, LYV, LOW, MTB, MGM, MPW, NEM, NSC, OXY, OHI, PPG, RF, ROST, SNA, SO, LUV, SWK, SYK, NLOK, TROW, TXN, TSN, UNP, URI, UNH, VLO, VTR, VMC, WM, WMB, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, CNK, BX, DFS, VMW, ERII, DISCK, CHTR, GNRC, KKR, BAH, FLT, KMI, HCA, MOS, GWRE, SPLK, NOW, PANW, FANG, NWSA, ARMK, GOOG, QRVO, ETSY, Z, VST, HWM, SNAP, BKR, ROKU, DOW, ZM, CTVA, PTON, SRPT, ALB, ARE, ABC, AME, IVZ, AMAT, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ARCC, AJG, ATO, ADP, AVB, AVY, BLL, ITUB, BAX, BBY, BXP, BRO, BF.B, BG, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CDNS, KMX, CAH, CE, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, LNG, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CGNX, CAG, ED, CPRT, CMI, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DLR, DRE, EMN, EIX, ETR, EQIX, ELS, EQR, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, FNF, GIS, GPC, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HST, MTCH, INFO, IEX, INFY, IP, IPG, IRM, SJM, JKHY, KLAC, KSU, K, KNX, KR, LKQ, LRCX, LEN, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MET, MCHP, MAA, TAP, MCO, NDAQ, NTES, NTAP, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, ORLY, OGE, ON, ODFL, OMC, TLK, PCAR, PCG, PKG, PH, PAYX, PKI, PNW, PGR, PSA, PHM, RPM, RJF, O, REG, RMD, RHI, ROP, SBAC, SEIC, SLB, SEE, XPO, SRE, SIRI, TRV, SNPS, TTWO, TEVA, GL, TSCO, TRMB, UGI, UL, UDR, VFC, VRSN, WPC, WRB, GWW, ANTM, WST, WY, EBAY, HEI.A, L, WU, BR, LULU, MELI, AWK, KDP, AGNC, FTNT, VRSK, SSNC, CBOE, FRC, APO, VNET, FBHS, VOYA, CDW, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, ALLY, ZEN, FWONK, CTLT, KEYS, AXTA, LBRDK, GDDY, BZUN, BKI, TRU, TDOC, LSXMK, FTV, YUMC, ZTO, LW, ATH, INVH, AZUL, OKTA, VICI, DBX, CDAY, DOCU, AVLR, NIO, ELAN, FOXA, FOX, PINS, AVTR, WORK, NET, PPD, CARR, OTIS, KC, DKNG,

FB, MSFT, V, MU, ALXN, CSCO, ARW, PYPL, MA, APH, AAPL, AAP, JPM, GM, C, CL, GOOGL, MS, ABBV, RUN, AMZN, ADSK, FSLR, ADBE, AFL, TMUS, TSLA, TCOM, MLM, CI, NVDA, TSM, DAL, BAC, BRK.B, GS, DIOD, IFF, NBIX, VRTX, DIS, ADS, XOM, PG, CRM, CSIQ, JD, BLK, CVX, PRU, VIPS, T, APD, KO, CMCSA, COP, EWBC, IBM, INCY, NFLX, SANM, SBUX, TGT, VZ, WFC, WAL, AUPH, CFG, AMD, AMGN, BDX, VIAC, COF, GLW, EOG, DISH, EW, NEE, F, GPN, HD, IDXX, LNC, MCD, MRK, MOD, OKE, PNC, PEP, PXD, PFG, QCOM, REGN, SHW, SBNY, SPG, SWKS, STT, USB, UPS, WMT, WBA, OC, AVGO, CG, WDAY, IQV, SYF, KHC, HPE, SQ, TWLO, SE, DELL, UBER, MMM, AOS, ACAD, ABT, ALGN, ALL, ALNY, HES, AXP, AIG, AMT, ADI, ANSS, ALV, TFC, BSAC, BK, BMRN, CVS, CCL, CTSH, STZ, COST, CCI, DHI, DXCM, DLTR, D, DOV, DD, ECL, EFX, EL, EXAS, EXPE, FDX, FITB, FISV, BEN, GE, HAL, MNST, HPQ, HBAN, ILMN, IONS, JNPR, KEY, LVS, LYV, LOW, MTB, MGM, MPW, NEM, NSC, OXY, OHI, PPG, RF, ROST, SNA, SO, LUV, SWK, SYK, NLOK, TROW, TXN, TSN, UNP, URI, UNH, VLO, VTR, VMC, WM, WMB, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, CNK, BX, DFS, VMW, ERII, DISCK, CHTR, GNRC, KKR, BAH, FLT, KMI, HCA, MOS, GWRE, SPLK, NOW, PANW, FANG, NWSA, ARMK, GOOG, QRVO, ETSY, Z, VST, HWM, SNAP, BKR, ROKU, DOW, ZM, CTVA, PTON, SRPT, ALB, ARE, ABC, AME, IVZ, AMAT, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ARCC, AJG, ATO, ADP, AVB, AVY, BLL, ITUB, BAX, BBY, BXP, BRO, BF.B, BG, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CDNS, KMX, CAH, CE, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, LNG, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CGNX, CAG, ED, CPRT, CMI, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DLR, DRE, EMN, EIX, ETR, EQIX, ELS, EQR, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, FNF, GIS, GPC, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HST, MTCH, INFO, IEX, INFY, IP, IPG, IRM, SJM, JKHY, KLAC, KSU, K, KNX, KR, LKQ, LRCX, LEN, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MET, MCHP, MAA, TAP, MCO, NDAQ, NTES, NTAP, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, ORLY, OGE, ON, ODFL, OMC, TLK, PCAR, PCG, PKG, PH, PAYX, PKI, PNW, PGR, PSA, PHM, RPM, RJF, O, REG, RMD, RHI, ROP, SBAC, SEIC, SLB, SEE, XPO, SRE, SIRI, TRV, SNPS, TTWO, TEVA, GL, TSCO, TRMB, UGI, UL, UDR, VFC, VRSN, WPC, WRB, GWW, ANTM, WST, WY, EBAY, HEI.A, L, WU, BR, LULU, MELI, AWK, KDP, AGNC, FTNT, VRSK, SSNC, CBOE, FRC, APO, VNET, FBHS, VOYA, CDW, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, ALLY, ZEN, FWONK, CTLT, KEYS, AXTA, LBRDK, GDDY, BZUN, BKI, TRU, TDOC, LSXMK, FTV, YUMC, ZTO, LW, ATH, INVH, AZUL, OKTA, VICI, DBX, CDAY, DOCU, AVLR, NIO, ELAN, FOXA, FOX, PINS, AVTR, WORK, NET, PPD, CARR, OTIS, KC, DKNG, Reduced Positions: ORCL, GILD, WDC, PFE, BABA, EA, BIIB, ATVI, INTC, JNJ, MDLZ, CCK, BWA, DG, VSH, CC, LLY, EDU, KMB, DGX, TJX, NKE, LH, ULTA, CAT, HUN, CLNE, ISRG, STLD, REX, MTZ, INTU, BSX, CRTO, ZTS, CPRI, EMR, REGI, PTC, OIIM, LB, HOLX, MAIN, WTS, WLDN, XYL, VAR, ZGNX, AERI, IR, A, HDB, HAIN, ROK, DHR, ICUI, ITW, MSA, ARES, DE, CERN, CARA, DRNA, HSY, CNP, CHRS, CPB, AKAM, ATUS, EQH, NVST, WMG, VITL, DISCA, HRL, HUM, MLCO, JBHT, MCK, TX, MSI, WAB, VNO, NUE, OMCL, TER, RSG, WRK,

ORCL, GILD, WDC, PFE, BABA, EA, BIIB, ATVI, INTC, JNJ, MDLZ, CCK, BWA, DG, VSH, CC, LLY, EDU, KMB, DGX, TJX, NKE, LH, ULTA, CAT, HUN, CLNE, ISRG, STLD, REX, MTZ, INTU, BSX, CRTO, ZTS, CPRI, EMR, REGI, PTC, OIIM, LB, HOLX, MAIN, WTS, WLDN, XYL, VAR, ZGNX, AERI, IR, A, HDB, HAIN, ROK, DHR, ICUI, ITW, MSA, ARES, DE, CERN, CARA, DRNA, HSY, CNP, CHRS, CPB, AKAM, ATUS, EQH, NVST, WMG, VITL, DISCA, HRL, HUM, MLCO, JBHT, MCK, TX, MSI, WAB, VNO, NUE, OMCL, TER, RSG, WRK, Sold Out: VIAV, GLUU, VNE, VIA, HMSY, MGA, MBT, SGT, DAN, TIF, APLS, ITRI, IIVI, YMAB, FTCH, IGMS, 50AA, XPEV, JKS, CELH, CXO, LOOP, EPZM, BLUE, TSPA, FOLD, HBI, RIGL, VSTA, AES,

For the details of DnB Asset Management AS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dnb+asset+management+as/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,112,458 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.10% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,120,128 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.20% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 238,444 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Visa Inc (V) - 2,000,777 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,433,215 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75%

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $210.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 192,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 303,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The purchase prices were between $3.97 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,116,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $94.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 86,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $622.101900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 3,120,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 5,112,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Visa Inc by 150.24%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,000,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 368.71%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $90.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,043,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 243.81%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 988,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 87.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,392,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12.