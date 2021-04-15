Interwest Venture Management Co Buys C3.ai Inc, Venus Concept Inc, Sells The RealReal Inc, Glaukos Corp, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Interwest Venture Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys C3.ai Inc, Venus Concept Inc, sells The RealReal Inc, Glaukos Corp, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Neuronetics Inc, Venus Concept Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interwest Venture Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Interwest Venture Management Co owns 12 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 5,469,911 shares, 47.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.46% C3.ai Inc (AI) - 1,386,774 shares, 24.04% of the total portfolio. New Position The RealReal Inc (REAL) - 2,354,080 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.92% Glaukos Corp (GKOS) - 346,364 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.41% Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) - 1,404,515 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio.

Interwest Venture Management Co initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.04%. The holding were 1,386,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interwest Venture Management Co initiated holding in Venus Concept Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.73 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $2.42. The stock is now traded at around $1.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 658,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interwest Venture Management Co sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Interwest Venture Management Co sold out a holding in Venus Concept Inc. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $2.68, with an estimated average price of $1.95.