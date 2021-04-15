>
Interwest Venture Management Co Buys C3.ai Inc, Venus Concept Inc, Sells The RealReal Inc, Glaukos Corp, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

April 15, 2021 | About: AI -1.5% VERO -3.96% KALV +2.05% 0RR1 +0%

Investment company Interwest Venture Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys C3.ai Inc, Venus Concept Inc, sells The RealReal Inc, Glaukos Corp, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Neuronetics Inc, Venus Concept Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interwest Venture Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Interwest Venture Management Co owns 12 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interwest+venture+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO
  1. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 5,469,911 shares, 47.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.46%
  2. C3.ai Inc (AI) - 1,386,774 shares, 24.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. The RealReal Inc (REAL) - 2,354,080 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.92%
  4. Glaukos Corp (GKOS) - 346,364 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.41%
  5. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) - 1,404,515 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Interwest Venture Management Co initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.04%. The holding were 1,386,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Venus Concept Inc (VERO)

Interwest Venture Management Co initiated holding in Venus Concept Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.73 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $2.42. The stock is now traded at around $1.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 658,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Interwest Venture Management Co sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Sold Out: Venus Concept Inc (0RR1)

Interwest Venture Management Co sold out a holding in Venus Concept Inc. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $2.68, with an estimated average price of $1.95.



