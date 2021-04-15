>
Articles 

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Home BancShares Inc

April 15, 2021 | About: IGIB +0.44% VGT +1.44% TOTL +0.43% IYY +0.98%

Investment company Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Home BancShares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkansas Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkansas+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  1. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 222,043 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 279,822 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 924,677 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 265,824 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 133,277 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 493,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 144.80%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $385.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Sold Out: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $92.73 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $97.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.. Also check out:

