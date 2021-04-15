Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Tegna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme. As of 2021Q1, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme owns 45 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMZN, GOOGL, ZM,

AMZN, GOOGL, ZM, Added Positions: JPST, LMBS, SCHV, FVD, NOBL, DGRO, IEFA, SCHP, IEF, DSI, SUSA,

JPST, LMBS, SCHV, FVD, NOBL, DGRO, IEFA, SCHP, IEF, DSI, SUSA, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWP, GEM, MTUM, EFA, CGW, VTV, PBW, AAPL, JNJ, EEM, RDVY, MSFT, PG,

QQQ, IWP, GEM, MTUM, EFA, CGW, VTV, PBW, AAPL, JNJ, EEM, RDVY, MSFT, PG, Sold Out: FTSM, TGNA, TEVA, CX,

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 433,973 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 241,189 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 542,359 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 497,124 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 228,018 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2268.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $329.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3361.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4076.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 227,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.593300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.53.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Manageme sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.