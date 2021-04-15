Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, HealthEquity Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Libertyville, IL, based Investment company Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, HealthEquity Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Waste Management Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 234,400 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 810,935 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 177,642 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 566,441 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 262,266 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 48,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2282.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1126.55%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 129,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 210,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 234,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 103,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 136,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 127.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.