Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Myriad Genetics Inc, Ranger Equity Bear ETF

Investment company Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Wells Fargo, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Myriad Genetics Inc, Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DJP,

DJP, Added Positions: SCHO, VGSH, SHY, AGG, SPY, PFF, PGX, KMB, WFC, GLD, BIL, VCSH, PG, EFA, VEU, XOM, PFE, JNJ, T, CLX, VZ, UL, BLK, AMGN, GIS, SO, BX, MSFT, MMM, JPM, BA, CVX, CSCO, IBM, GSK, RTX, QCOM, SHM, SBUX, UMPQ,

SCHO, VGSH, SHY, AGG, SPY, PFF, PGX, KMB, WFC, GLD, BIL, VCSH, PG, EFA, VEU, XOM, PFE, JNJ, T, CLX, VZ, UL, BLK, AMGN, GIS, SO, BX, MSFT, MMM, JPM, BA, CVX, CSCO, IBM, GSK, RTX, QCOM, SHM, SBUX, UMPQ, Reduced Positions: PDBC, SCHV, MYGN, IJR, IWF, VTV, IVV, IWD, SSBI, VWO, IGSB, XLE, VO, ALL, SPAB, SPYD,

PDBC, SCHV, MYGN, IJR, IWF, VTV, IVV, IWD, SSBI, VWO, IGSB, XLE, VO, ALL, SPAB, SPYD, Sold Out: HDGE,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,472 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 487,819 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 552,283 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 168,960 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 219,286 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.53%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The sale prices were between $24.66 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $26.56.