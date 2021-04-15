>
Wealth Management Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Carnival Corp, Shopify Inc

April 15, 2021 | About: PICK +1.8% IEMG +0.63% ARKW +0.57% IJR -0.33% PBW -5.74% SHW +0.88% EEMA +0.34% SATS -0.16% SQ +1.93% TWLO +3.86% FIS +1.65% M -2.02%

Investment company Wealth Management Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Carnival Corp, Shopify Inc, Profound Medical Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Management Partners, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Management Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+management+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Management Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,264 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,022 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
  3. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 25,980 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,205 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  5. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 332,982 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.299700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in EchoStar Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $263.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $385.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $152.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $90.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 356.03%. The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 54,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 150.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 37,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 555.34%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $156.769300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.22%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 26,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 154.56%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.560100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 19,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $256.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Profound Medical Corp (PROF)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Profound Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $19.16 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.01.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Management Partners, LLC.

