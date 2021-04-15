Wealth Management Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Carnival Corp, Shopify Inc

Investment company Wealth Management Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Carnival Corp, Shopify Inc, Profound Medical Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Management Partners, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EEMA, SATS, SQ, TWLO, FIS, MU, BKNG, ITW, MCHI, MMM,
- Added Positions: PICK, IEMG, ARKW, IJR, PBW, IAU, SHW, IUSV, CRM, AAPL, PYPL, AMZN, SNOW, DOCU, MELI, DIS, ZM, NOW, ABBV, WYNN, NFLX, CVS, IEFA, TDOC, GOOG, PING, ALK, EXI, IBB, CCXI, RNG, INTC, RSP, DT, WMT, UPS, JNJ, QCLN, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, FDN, JPST, IVV, SPY, VYM, IUSG, XOM, IYF, VTV, IJS, IWP, DIA, T, JPM, AEYE, IJH, SRVR, TSLA, VUG, IYH, LUV, IWD, DSI, SYY, ABT, DAL, IWF, UNH, IYJ, HON, CSCO, CVX, RTX, COST, CAT, BDX,
- Sold Out: BABA, CCL, SHOP, PROF, RIO, BUD, EPD, FROG, VTI, IYK, BDJ, LADR, BBVA, VBIV, VYNE,
For the details of Wealth Management Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+management+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Management Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,264 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,022 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 25,980 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,205 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 332,982 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.299700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in EchoStar Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $263.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $385.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $152.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $90.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 356.03%. The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 54,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 150.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 37,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 555.34%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $156.769300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.22%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 26,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 154.56%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.560100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 19,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $256.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: Profound Medical Corp (PROF)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Profound Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $19.16 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.01.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.
