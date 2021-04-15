>
Articles 

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, South State Corp, Sells Worthington Industries Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

April 15, 2021 | About: IEFA +0.78% SSB -1.87% MS -0.55% VTV +0.38% D +1% VBR -0.16% LOB +1.43% FFIV +0.69% NKE +0.72% WOR -0.81% VBK +0.29%

Winston Salem, NC, based Investment company Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, South State Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Worthington Industries Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 357,391 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  2. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 411,801 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,077,439 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 508,623 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 473,762 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $70.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $209.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: South State Corp (SSB)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in South State Corp by 87.64%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $51.19 and $73.45, with an estimated average price of $61.94.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

