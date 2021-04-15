Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Woodside, CA, based Investment company Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, Avista Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates. As of 2021Q1, Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates owns 91 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates initiated holding in Avista Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 65.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates added to a holding in Apple Inc by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates added to a holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp by 36.68%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 67,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 90.94%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 55.53%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.