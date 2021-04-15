Gill Capital Partners, Llc Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE

Investment company Gill Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gill Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Gill Capital Partners, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSY, DNP, NVDA, INTC, SPYV,

GSY, DNP, NVDA, INTC, SPYV, Added Positions: PDI, BTT, NAD, VUG, NEA, VTV, FPE, VEA, VB, VO, SCHV, SCHF, SCHG, AAPL, NBB, MSFT, SPY, SCHA, AMZN, COST, JNJ, SBUX, TIP, FMN, BND, VTI, XOM, ET, DIS, NSL, VWO, INSI, PG, BXMT, IWB,

PDI, BTT, NAD, VUG, NEA, VTV, FPE, VEA, VB, VO, SCHV, SCHF, SCHG, AAPL, NBB, MSFT, SPY, SCHA, AMZN, COST, JNJ, SBUX, TIP, FMN, BND, VTI, XOM, ET, DIS, NSL, VWO, INSI, PG, BXMT, IWB, Reduced Positions: BSCM, JPST, BSJL, CSM, SCHW, SCHM, IEO, PMX, GLD, XLE, UTF, BKLN, XLK, T, VIG, RA, SMM, AAL, FRA, FB, IVV, BDJ, VYM, PMM, JPS, QQQ,

BSCM, JPST, BSJL, CSM, SCHW, SCHM, IEO, PMX, GLD, XLE, UTF, BKLN, XLK, T, VIG, RA, SMM, AAL, FRA, FB, IVV, BDJ, VYM, PMM, JPS, QQQ, Sold Out: DUC, BSCL, EFAV, SPYG, MIN,

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 854,540 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 564,835 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,260 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) - 559,677 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 283,248 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 874.23%

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $638.691800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.819300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 874.23%. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 283,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 75.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.826000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 141,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.325600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 385,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.22%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $275.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.29%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.17%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.368500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 145,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.75.