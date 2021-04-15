Hamlin Capital Management, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, ConocoPhillips, Leggett & Platt Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Flowers Foods Inc, Target Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Hamlin Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, ConocoPhillips, Leggett & Platt Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Flowers Foods Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 5,299,926 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26% Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 921,790 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% KeyCorp (KEY) - 5,309,484 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.94% Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 2,027,560 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 219,132 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 235,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 1,280,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 65.51%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,901,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 552,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.8.