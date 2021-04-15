>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, ConocoPhillips, Leggett & Platt Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Flowers Foods Inc, Target Corp

April 15, 2021 | About: LEG +0.38% PG +1.56% LMT +0.79% COP -1.56% VZ +0.28% FLO +0.76%

New York, NY, based Investment company Hamlin Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, ConocoPhillips, Leggett & Platt Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Flowers Foods Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamlin+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hamlin Capital Management, LLC
  1. Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 5,299,926 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26%
  2. Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 921,790 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  3. KeyCorp (KEY) - 5,309,484 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.94%
  4. Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 2,027,560 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 219,132 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 235,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 1,280,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 65.51%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,901,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 552,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hamlin Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hamlin Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hamlin Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)