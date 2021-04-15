Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Square Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Fiserv Inc, US Foods Holding Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Square Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Dollar Tree Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Fiserv Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Discovery Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc owns 154 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLF, DLTR, SHY, IVV, USFR, GS, KSU, NSC, LDUR, RTX, SCHX, SHOP, MMM, TOWN, BND, ZTS,

XLF, DLTR, SHY, IVV, USFR, GS, KSU, NSC, LDUR, RTX, SCHX, SHOP, MMM, TOWN, BND, ZTS, Added Positions: AGG, SQ, GSLC, MTUM, SPDW, XLI, MUB, WMT, XLV, MA, PLD, IGM, AAPL, TMO, LOW, HON, AMZN, MCK, ICE, BMY, CVX, ARKK, VYM, ATVI, NEE, MSFT, DWM, ICLN, TOTL, TSLA, T, TT, CI, F, ITA, WCN, VZ, VUG, VIG, SPAB, PSK, DOCU, SPEM, GLD, SPY, PFPT, EPAM, FMB, FBHS, MKTX, HRC, JNJ, IWF, IAU, IHI, MGK, BKR, GOOGL, VXF, VTI, V, ADBE, ABBV, ZM, ABT, IEFA, UNH, NVDA, BAC, BA, ESGU, CRL, COST, ESGD, J, GNTX, MUNI,

AGG, SQ, GSLC, MTUM, SPDW, XLI, MUB, WMT, XLV, MA, PLD, IGM, AAPL, TMO, LOW, HON, AMZN, MCK, ICE, BMY, CVX, ARKK, VYM, ATVI, NEE, MSFT, DWM, ICLN, TOTL, TSLA, T, TT, CI, F, ITA, WCN, VZ, VUG, VIG, SPAB, PSK, DOCU, SPEM, GLD, SPY, PFPT, EPAM, FMB, FBHS, MKTX, HRC, JNJ, IWF, IAU, IHI, MGK, BKR, GOOGL, VXF, VTI, V, ADBE, ABBV, ZM, ABT, IEFA, UNH, NVDA, BAC, BA, ESGU, CRL, COST, ESGD, J, GNTX, MUNI, Reduced Positions: USMV, FISV, AMAT, BSCL, SLYG, AVGO, IDV, DISCA, DVYE, QUAL, SLYV, JPM, FPE, VEA, VTV, DON, MINT, DES, IJR, RPG, AMGN, BSV, VWO, MDYG, IJJ, HD, IBM, IJT, IJS, VB, CMCSA, VBK, VOE, BRK.B, FB, AJG, TFC, FNDA, GE, PFE, INTC, DGRO, QQQ, IJK,

USMV, FISV, AMAT, BSCL, SLYG, AVGO, IDV, DISCA, DVYE, QUAL, SLYV, JPM, FPE, VEA, VTV, DON, MINT, DES, IJR, RPG, AMGN, BSV, VWO, MDYG, IJJ, HD, IBM, IJT, IJS, VB, CMCSA, VBK, VOE, BRK.B, FB, AJG, TFC, FNDA, GE, PFE, INTC, DGRO, QQQ, IJK, Sold Out: USFD, FSKR, MCD, MRK, PG, AXSM, NFLX, PM,

For the details of SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signature+estate+%26+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 3,434,617 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,425,183 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.65% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 3,859,074 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,080,721 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 632,737 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 1,825,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $116.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,425,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 12137.75%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $263.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 153,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 128,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 452.36%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 90,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 90.73%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.