Outfront Media Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $23.335 per share and the market cap of $3.4 billion, Outfront Media stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Outfront Media is shown in the chart below.

Because Outfront Media is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Outfront Media has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which is better than 75% of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Outfront Media at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Outfront Media is poor. This is the debt and cash of Outfront Media over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Outfront Media has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.2 billion and loss of $0.52 a share. Its operating margin is 5.23%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Outfront Media is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Outfront Media over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Outfront Media is -7.8%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -21.6%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Outfront Media's ROIC is 1.23 while its WACC came in at 7.82. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Outfront Media is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 81% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Outfront Media stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

