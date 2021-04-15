T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sempra Energy, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, State Street Corporation, Morgan Stanley

Investment company T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sempra Energy, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Entergy Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, State Street Corporation, Morgan Stanley, Edison International, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund. As of 2021Q1, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund owns 113 stocks with a total value of $18.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IFF, BK, CFG, ETR, AZN, LUV, SNY, HIG,

IFF, BK, CFG, ETR, AZN, LUV, SNY, HIG, Added Positions: SRE, VOW3, SAN, CTXS, KMB, EQR, BDX, MO, GS, TOT, AEE, AKZA, ANTM, TJX, CVX, UPS, L, MCD, WELL, LHX, T, LVS, IP, SCHW, TEL, FLS, BIIB, MDLZ,

SRE, VOW3, SAN, CTXS, KMB, EQR, BDX, MO, GS, TOT, AEE, AKZA, ANTM, TJX, CVX, UPS, L, MCD, WELL, LHX, T, LVS, IP, SCHW, TEL, FLS, BIIB, MDLZ, Reduced Positions: DD, STT, MS, PM, EIX, ENB, PFE, CVS, AMAT, TRGP, JCI, CB, FITB, ALK, HAL, SLG, GSK, KSS, MET, MGA, GSK, BA, JNJ, BEN, ABBV, MAT, GILD, NWSA, RYN, VZ, GM, PPG, QCOM, NEE, FOX, RJF, MRK, NLSN, XOM, FP, CF, BG, PNC, CMI, WY, MDT, TSN, ZBH, SRCL, CMCSA, COP, PCAR, MSFT, HES, EMR, WLTW,

DD, STT, MS, PM, EIX, ENB, PFE, CVS, AMAT, TRGP, JCI, CB, FITB, ALK, HAL, SLG, GSK, KSS, MET, MGA, GSK, BA, JNJ, BEN, ABBV, MAT, GILD, NWSA, RYN, VZ, GM, PPG, QCOM, NEE, FOX, RJF, MRK, NLSN, XOM, FP, CF, BG, PNC, CMI, WY, MDT, TSN, ZBH, SRCL, CMCSA, COP, PCAR, MSFT, HES, EMR, WLTW, Sold Out: DUK,