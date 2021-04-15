T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sempra Energy, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, State Street Corporation, Morgan Stanley

Investment company T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sempra Energy, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Entergy Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, State Street Corporation, Morgan Stanley, Edison International, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund. As of 2021Q1, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund owns 113 stocks with a total value of $18.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IFF, BK, CFG, ETR, AZN, LUV, SNY, HIG,
- Added Positions: SRE, VOW3, SAN, CTXS, KMB, EQR, BDX, MO, GS, TOT, AEE, AKZA, ANTM, TJX, CVX, UPS, L, MCD, WELL, LHX, T, LVS, IP, SCHW, TEL, FLS, BIIB, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: DD, STT, MS, PM, EIX, ENB, PFE, CVS, AMAT, TRGP, JCI, CB, FITB, ALK, HAL, SLG, GSK, KSS, MET, MGA, GSK, BA, JNJ, BEN, ABBV, MAT, GILD, NWSA, RYN, VZ, GM, PPG, QCOM, NEE, FOX, RJF, MRK, NLSN, XOM, FP, CF, BG, PNC, CMI, WY, MDT, TSN, ZBH, SRCL, CMCSA, COP, PCAR, MSFT, HES, EMR, WLTW,
- Sold Out: DUK,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t+rowe+price+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,820,000 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 41,035,000 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Southern Co (SO) - 7,470,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 3,345,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 6,790,000 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,360,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,340,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 690,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 93.36%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,040,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Volkswagen AG (VOW3)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $144.8 and $240.55, with an estimated average price of $177.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 890,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Sanofi SA (SAN)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.35 and $84.48, with an estimated average price of $79.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,055,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11. The stock is now traded at around $138.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Total SE (TOT)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Total SE by 192.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 730,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 51.11%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 2,870,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: State Street Corporation (STT)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in State Street Corporation by 36.67%. The sale prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 22.69%. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 3,935,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Edison International (EIX)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Edison International by 34.25%. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 1,670,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 63.67%. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 930,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.67%. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 4,260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund. Also check out:
1. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund keeps buying