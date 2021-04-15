Fisher Investments Offers 3 Ways to Cope With Investment-Related Anxiety

"Stocks plummeted on [enter day here], leading investors to wonder whether this is the start of a prolonged stock market crash." Have you heard this story or one like it before?

Fisher Investments says it's totally normal to feel anxious and worried when stock markets are seemingly going haywire. And these feelings aren't just in your head. A 2014 University of California, San Diego study suggests daily fluctuations in stock prices can have an almost immediate impact on investors' health. The study found sharp stock market price drops are accompanied by an increasing number of hospital visits over the following two days—especially for mental-health reasons.[i]

Besides the potential psychological toll, financial and investment-related anxiety can also cause you to make investment decisions based on fear and other emotions, and doing so could harm your ability to achieve your long-term investing goals. However, there are steps you can take to combat those stressful feelings. Here are three tips from Fisher Investments to help you avoid making costly investing mistakes when markets are especially volatile.

Limit or pause your media consumption

Social media and the 24-hour news cycle can be overwhelming at times. Fisher Investments has seen that, when markets are falling like they were in February-March 2020, constant news can be a huge source of anxiety for some investors. Don't get us wrong—it's good to stay up-to-date. However, everyone likely has a point where more news isn't helpful. Spending too much time watching daily news or on social media can be detrimental if you're not able to find some distance and regain perspective on current events or your longer-term investing goals.

To regain that perspective, consider taking a break from the news and social media. If a break isn't in the cards for you, try limiting yourself to a set amount of time per day. Stay informed, but try not to fixate on day-to-day market movements. Watch out for sensationalism and opinion in the financial content you consume and compare them against verifiable facts. Try to determine which statements in each article, blogpost and social media post are opinion versus verifiable fact.

You can get a compound effect if you layer more positive behaviors on top of your media break. For example, if social media and negative financial news are weighing on your spirits, Fisher Investments suggests spending some time outside, going on a walk, starting a project or getting some exercise to help you reset your frame of mind.

Some healthy ways Fisher Investments recommends to take control of your finances

Feeling like you don't have control of your finances can be another immense source of anxiety. You may feel like events are just happening and you're completely powerless. Market moves are uncontrollable, but when markets are falling, there are actionable things you can do that won't harm your ability to reach your long-term goals. Fisher Investments believes these actions can help restore your sense of financial control in trying times.

Get your financial house in order: Investments are only one part of your overall financial picture. Exert financial control where you can. If you don't have a financial plan, sit down and prioritize your financial needs and compare with income. If you already have a financial plan, revisit your existing budget to make sure you know where your money is going. Then consider cutting back on any excesses. To protect yourself from unexpected expenses, verify you have—or are working towards—an emergency fund to cover at least three months of expenses. This can help if you encounter surprise costs or lose a portion of your income.

If it's been a while since you've reviewed your long-term investment goals, revisiting those goals and your current investment strategy can be wise. If you find your long-term goals have changed or your portfolio has strayed too far from its targeted asset allocation, you might need to rebalance the portfolio to get it back in line. If not, big portfolio changes may not be in your best interest. Reframe "doing nothing" as an active choice: When markets are plummeting, it can feel like you're falling in tandem with them. Fisher Investments has seen that it is common for investors to feel like they need to act. Others may be selling out of the market and insisting you should too. However, acting on those feelings could impede your ability to reach your long-term investment goals! If you sell at the wrong time and then miss out on a subsequent rebound, you may set yourself back significantly. If you already have a logical investing plan with an optimal asset allocation, doing nothing may be the prudent option. This may not feel good in the moment, but you can mentally reframe it. Think of it as an active decision to continue along a path that will likely pay off if you're able to remain disciplined over the long run.

Fisher Investments helps educate clients about common investing biases, such as myopic loss aversion, which describes the human tendency to feel the pain from losses much more than we feel the joy from gains. This bias has led many investors to sell stocks after a crash—only to miss out on subsequent gains while waiting to get back into the market. Fisher Investments believes having open and honest conversations with your financial professional can help you avoid making mistakes like this that could significantly reduce your ability to reach your long-term financial goals. The more honest you are with your investment professional, the more they can help set you up for financial success. A good professional would consider the curiosities, hesitations, passions and fears you've discussed to personalize their service and help you gain more confidence in your plan.

Financial anxiety is a common problem. Using some of Fisher Investments' proposed techniques to help you feel more in control and comfortable with your plan can be a great first step on the path to a better financial future.

