T. Rowe Price Japan Fund Buys Coconala Inc, Hikari Tsushin Inc, Sells Fast Retailing Co

April 15, 2021 | About: 9435 +0% 4176 +0% 9983 +0%

Investment company T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Coconala Inc, Hikari Tsushin Inc, sells Fast Retailing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund. As of 2021Q1, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of T. Rowe Price Japan Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t.+rowe+price+japan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of T. Rowe Price Japan Fund
  1. SoftBank Group Corp (9984) - 964,600 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
  2. Hoshizaki Corp (6465) - 576,600 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
  3. Suzuki Motor Corp (7269) - 1,131,100 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
  4. Keyence Corp (6861) - 100,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
  5. Fanuc Corp (6954) - 173,500 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
New Purchase: Coconala Inc (4176)

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in Coconala Inc. The purchase prices were between $2047 and $2606, with an estimated average price of $2251.89. The stock is now traded at around $2274.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 377,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hikari Tsushin Inc (9435)

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund added to a holding in Hikari Tsushin Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $20490 and $24780, with an estimated average price of $21860.2. The stock is now traded at around $22870.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 79,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983)

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd by 50.24%. The sale prices were between $83740 and $109550, with an estimated average price of $94295.1. The stock is now traded at around $89800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. T. Rowe Price Japan Fund still held 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



