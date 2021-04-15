T. Rowe Price Japan Fund Buys Coconala Inc, Hikari Tsushin Inc, Sells Fast Retailing Co

Investment company T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Coconala Inc, Hikari Tsushin Inc, sells Fast Retailing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund. As of 2021Q1, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 4176,

4176, Added Positions: 9435, 7198,

9435, 7198, Reduced Positions: 9983, 2175, 9984, 6861, 6465, 7269, 6954, 6367, 6503, 6326, 4478, 3880, 9432, 6005, 6197, 6098, 2146, 6981, 4519, 6406, 4921, 4613, 7701, 7974, 9434, 3769, 5802, 6965, 4661, 4502, 6028, 4151, 2484, 3994, 2412, 4751, 3287, 1949, 4612, 4443, 4483, 3046, 7342, 6146, 2206, 6929, 7205, 3141, 4008, 7287, 6273, 7532, 4480, 3249, 4051, 7956, 4385,

SoftBank Group Corp (9984) - 964,600 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7% Hoshizaki Corp (6465) - 576,600 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% Suzuki Motor Corp (7269) - 1,131,100 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57% Keyence Corp (6861) - 100,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1% Fanuc Corp (6954) - 173,500 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in Coconala Inc. The purchase prices were between $2047 and $2606, with an estimated average price of $2251.89. The stock is now traded at around $2274.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 377,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund added to a holding in Hikari Tsushin Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $20490 and $24780, with an estimated average price of $21860.2. The stock is now traded at around $22870.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 79,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd by 50.24%. The sale prices were between $83740 and $109550, with an estimated average price of $94295.1. The stock is now traded at around $89800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. T. Rowe Price Japan Fund still held 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.