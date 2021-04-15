Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.. As of 2021Q1, Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. owns 188 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOO, CL, BLK, LPLA, OR, ICE, CMI, SQ, MO, VO, CSX, POOL, ASML, PII, LRCX, DE, HOLX, FSK, TBK, LZB, ENB, HUBS, TWLO, TPIC, ON, ABTX, GM, LLY, SHOP, DGRO, XPEV, INTC, TDOC, UAL, EQIX, NFLX, PTON, QS, JPM, BMY, EXPE, SNOW, MDY, AMAT, XLE, GILD, XLU,

IEMG, IJH, IEFA, IWM, QUAL, SPYG, AMZN, BND, VCIT, IUSV, AAPL, GOOGL, EMB, GOOG, TSLA, NVDA, XOM, MSFT, DLR, TXN, T, GIS, VTI, JNJ, HD, DUK, ITW, DIS, BABA, ABBV, NOW, VXUS, SPLV, SBUX, MCD, CVS, CVX, TSM, PSX, KO, SO, PINS, DDOG, PANW, MU, FSLR, VZ, PFE, ITOT, MELI, AXP, SPGI, O, ROP, ZS, FCX, ATVI, FCEL, FSLY, MMM, AVLR, LUV, TROW, MVO, LOW, GMED, TGT, AMT, ADSK, MUB, HI, HON, BOND, ISRG, GLOB, PLAN, DAVA, USDP, SPOT, ROKU, BIV, K, ITA, PEP, WPC, UL, BRK.B, OKTA, Reduced Positions: JPST, SPY, V, MA, UNH, UNP, ACN, CSCO, ABT, LMT, ADBE, PG, GLD, COST, WMT, BA, PYPL, RSG, INTU, DG, NEE, RDFN, WM, XEL, AGG, IUSG, KMB, TMO, CRM, USMV, AWK, MRK, ED, FB, NSP, RTX, PFSI, QQQ, FSKR, ZNGA, MDB, COMM, TJX, SYK,

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 661,156 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.14% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 329,720 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.73% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 297,870 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.26% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 166,930 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 273.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,148 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $80.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $817.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 121,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 273.89%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 166,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 244.80%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $269.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 34,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 117,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 285.53%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 36,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 211.46%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 74,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 297,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.99%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. still held 7,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.38%. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. still held 10,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 68.37%. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. still held 2,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 69.37%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $390.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. still held 2,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 77.25%. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. still held 3,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.