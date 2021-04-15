Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Medtronic PLC, Boston Properties Inc, Masco Corp, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, CDK Global Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Hall Laurie J Trustee (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Boston Properties Inc, Masco Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, CDK Global Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2021Q1, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 330 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MAS, IFF, EBC, VRTX, SEDG, VTRS, SGEN, TLS, FANG, OSW,

MAS, IFF, EBC, VRTX, SEDG, VTRS, SGEN, TLS, FANG, OSW, Added Positions: MDT, BXP, CVS, UL, WM, CARR, ATR, CNI, ROK, NSRGY, APH, VT, IWV, BSV, CONE, AMRS, LXRX, BDX, BAC, ROG, MGNX, MSGS, LSXMA, GLNG, IAC, SRPT,

MDT, BXP, CVS, UL, WM, CARR, ATR, CNI, ROK, NSRGY, APH, VT, IWV, BSV, CONE, AMRS, LXRX, BDX, BAC, ROG, MGNX, MSGS, LSXMA, GLNG, IAC, SRPT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DIS, MSFT, PYPL, EW, NYT, INTC, XLNX, GOOGL, RTX, CDK, BMY, EFA, MRK, AMAT, DD, AMGN, PG, JPM, STT, TOT, AMZN, XOM, MA, BYND, NKE, MMM, ABBV, PEP, PLUG, IJH, TGT, QCOM, ZTS, IJR, TMO, WY, VWO, VZ, GWW, ES, ISRG, CTAS, ITW, IBM, CSCO, KO, BF.B, ORCL, HIG, NEE, EMR, ECL, PRSP, CARS, MFGP, DISCK, TENB, ALC, CTVA, BRK.B, BAX, BIDU, IVV, ANSS, SQ, HPE, DXC, V, CMI, ZBRA, DLR, HPQ, HOLX, MTCH, TXN, SBUX, NTRS,

AAPL, DIS, MSFT, PYPL, EW, NYT, INTC, XLNX, GOOGL, RTX, CDK, BMY, EFA, MRK, AMAT, DD, AMGN, PG, JPM, STT, TOT, AMZN, XOM, MA, BYND, NKE, MMM, ABBV, PEP, PLUG, IJH, TGT, QCOM, ZTS, IJR, TMO, WY, VWO, VZ, GWW, ES, ISRG, CTAS, ITW, IBM, CSCO, KO, BF.B, ORCL, HIG, NEE, EMR, ECL, PRSP, CARS, MFGP, DISCK, TENB, ALC, CTVA, BRK.B, BAX, BIDU, IVV, ANSS, SQ, HPE, DXC, V, CMI, ZBRA, DLR, HPQ, HOLX, MTCH, TXN, SBUX, NTRS, Sold Out: JKHY, VIA, AMBA, SGT, VIAC, COP, QEP, VGIT, USLB, PRF, IDLB, EEMV, EEMS, DXJ, CGW, AFL, AVGO, SJM, AEP,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,195 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 35,450 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,791 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 65,160 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 57,356 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $256.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $221.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 322.30%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 723.64%. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 128.74%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 116.54%. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $6.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.