Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Medtronic PLC, Boston Properties Inc, Masco Corp, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, CDK Global Inc

April 15, 2021

Boston, MA, based Investment company Hall Laurie J Trustee (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Boston Properties Inc, Masco Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, CDK Global Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2021Q1, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 330 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+laurie+j+trustee/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,195 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 35,450 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,791 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 65,160 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 57,356 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $256.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $221.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 322.30%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 723.64%. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 128.74%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 116.54%. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $6.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.

Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.



