Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Investment company Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHP,

SCHP, Added Positions: BND, VYM, VCSH, SCHD, VTV, PEP, JNJ, UNH,

BND, VYM, VCSH, SCHD, VTV, PEP, JNJ, UNH, Reduced Positions: JKD, MINT, JKG, VO, KMB, VTWO, IVOO, VONG, MSFT, SPIP, VONV, VEU,

JKD, MINT, JKG, VO, KMB, VTWO, IVOO, VONG, MSFT, SPIP, VONV, VEU, Sold Out: VNLA, PDI, SUB,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,253 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 214,605 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 225,594 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.74% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 157,491 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.24% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 33,870 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 23,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $25.92 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.