Signature Wealth Management Group Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Nutrien, Eaton Corp PLC

Investment company Signature Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, ServiceNow Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Merck Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Nutrien, Eaton Corp PLC, Regions Financial Corp, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q1, Signature Wealth Management Group owns 63 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Southern Co (SO) - 102,035 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 43,221 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 70,479 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 37,333 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% 3M Co (MMM) - 20,275 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 21,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 38,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $559.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $140.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 36,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Apple Inc by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $390.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $392.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.76.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.