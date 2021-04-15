Detalus Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, PacWest Bancorp

Investment company Detalus Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, 3M Co, Southern Co, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, PacWest Bancorp, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Detalus Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Detalus Advisors, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBM, AEP, MO, WFC, CI, SBUX, XOM, RTX, SPHD, NAKD,

IBM, AEP, MO, WFC, CI, SBUX, XOM, RTX, SPHD, NAKD, Added Positions: SPAB, VIG, SPLG, MMM, SO, TFI, GIS, VZ, RPG, AMGN, KO, MTUM, SPLV, IWR, GOOGL, IJR, DNP, SPYG, AMZN, PFF, SPTM, WMT, JNJ, V, USB, VYM, NEE, GILD, HD, PFE, SPDW, UNP, UPS, UNH, PCN, ORC, WPC, ADP, PM,

SPAB, VIG, SPLG, MMM, SO, TFI, GIS, VZ, RPG, AMGN, KO, MTUM, SPLV, IWR, GOOGL, IJR, DNP, SPYG, AMZN, PFF, SPTM, WMT, JNJ, V, USB, VYM, NEE, GILD, HD, PFE, SPDW, UNP, UPS, UNH, PCN, ORC, WPC, ADP, PM, Reduced Positions: SPSB, GSY, SPTS, PRF, NOBL, CSCO, BY, SF, VOO, PEP, VUG, INTC, JPM, SPYV, KMB, HON, F, ABT, T, MSFT, PAYX, LMT, PG, MA, BGB, IRM, CBSH,

SPSB, GSY, SPTS, PRF, NOBL, CSCO, BY, SF, VOO, PEP, VUG, INTC, JPM, SPYV, KMB, HON, F, ABT, T, MSFT, PAYX, LMT, PG, MA, BGB, IRM, CBSH, Sold Out: PACW, NCV,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 512,351 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 98,474 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 72,470 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 60,680 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 135,802 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.37%

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $132.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $254.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $116.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 197,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 58.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 47.61%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 93.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.