Jacobsen Capital Management Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap E

Investment company Jacobsen Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Microsoft Corp, Markel Corp, sells Vanguard Value ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, KAR Auction Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobsen Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Jacobsen Capital Management owns 54 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTIP, MSFT, SUB,

VTIP, MSFT, SUB, Added Positions: SCHE, VBR, VEA, VGSH, MKL, VUG, SCHO, ZTS, SPGI, MA, SCHF, V, FISV, SCHA, RTX, IAA, CTXS, STE, HD, TJX, DLTR,

SCHE, VBR, VEA, VGSH, MKL, VUG, SCHO, ZTS, SPGI, MA, SCHF, V, FISV, SCHA, RTX, IAA, CTXS, STE, HD, TJX, DLTR, Reduced Positions: VTV, ZBRA, GOOGL, AAPL, DIS, ULTA, SCHG, AOR, PKI, SCHV, VBK, PYPL, FB, APH, TMO, TTWO, MTCH, FBHS, BR, PFF, AOA, SHW, ADBE, STZ, VTI,

VTV, ZBRA, GOOGL, AAPL, DIS, ULTA, SCHG, AOR, PKI, SCHV, VBK, PYPL, FB, APH, TMO, TTWO, MTCH, FBHS, BR, PFF, AOA, SHW, ADBE, STZ, VTI, Sold Out: FPE, SCZ, BDX, KAR, GUNR,

For the details of Jacobsen Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobsen+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 576,999 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 169,856 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.43% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 74,720 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 427,626 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.37% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 219,015 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.08%

Jacobsen Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 32,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobsen Capital Management initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobsen Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.37%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 427,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 66.78%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 72,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Markel Corp by 67.14%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1205.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 67.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 36.56%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $375.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39.