Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Enterprise Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Honeywell International Inc, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Markel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owns 89 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DSI, 2TX, EMR, LMND, IVV,

DSI, 2TX, EMR, LMND, IVV, Added Positions: IJH, VNQ, HON, BSV, JNJ, NVDA, PEP, SPGI, CRM, HD, CVX, TXN, ECL, MMC, ICE, VZ, COST, ISRG, SYK,

IJH, VNQ, HON, BSV, JNJ, NVDA, PEP, SPGI, CRM, HD, CVX, TXN, ECL, MMC, ICE, VZ, COST, ISRG, SYK, Reduced Positions: BIV, EXR, MKL, PYPL, VEA, IWF, JPM, XLC, AMZN, VO, IWR, BHB, VWO, DIS, BMY, BAC, VTV, VUG, GOOG, NEP, STZ, SHY, VOO, ADBE, RTX, MCD, VTI,

BIV, EXR, MKL, PYPL, VEA, IWF, JPM, XLC, AMZN, VO, IWR, BHB, VWO, DIS, BMY, BAC, VTV, VUG, GOOG, NEP, STZ, SHY, VOO, ADBE, RTX, MCD, VTI, Sold Out: LMT, CSCO, MRNA, PG, GPORQ,

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 273,300 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 111,215 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.21% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 100,330 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,755 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,932 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.45 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $2.97. The stock is now traded at around $1.915600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 162.84%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $269.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 33,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $229.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $0.04 and $0.14, with an estimated average price of $0.08.