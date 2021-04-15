>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

April 15, 2021 | About: IJH +0.71% VNQ +1.75% HON +0.2% BSV +0.09% DSI +1.12% 2TX +0% LMND -0.4% EMR +0.2% IVV +1.08% LMT +0.5% CSCO +0.53% MRNA -0.1%

Investment company Enterprise Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Honeywell International Inc, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Markel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owns 89 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enterprise+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 273,300 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 111,215 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.21%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 100,330 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,755 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,932 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asensus Surgical Inc (2TX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.45 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $2.97. The stock is now traded at around $1.915600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 162.84%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $269.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 33,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 100,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $229.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Gulfport Energy Corp (GPORQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $0.04 and $0.14, with an estimated average price of $0.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Enterprise Bank & Trust Co keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)