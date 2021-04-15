First Financial Corp Buys Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Sells Vanguard Financials ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Suncor Energy Inc

Investment company First Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Citigroup Inc, DTE Energy Co, sells Vanguard Financials ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Suncor Energy Inc, Viatris Inc, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Corp . As of 2021Q1, First Financial Corp owns 347 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PNW, DTE, PPL, VTRS, VNT,

PNW, DTE, PPL, VTRS, VNT, Added Positions: VGT, VCR, VOO, SCHD, LMT, VOX, BA, V, AMT, MO, QQQ, FB, C, RTX, KMB, JNJ, SPY, HD, DUK, ALL, BIV,

VGT, VCR, VOO, SCHD, LMT, VOX, BA, V, AMT, MO, QQQ, FB, C, RTX, KMB, JNJ, SPY, HD, DUK, ALL, BIV, Reduced Positions: VFH, VHT, VIS, AAPL, VNQ, SCHW, PFE, PANW, VPU, JPM, SYY, VDC, XOM, PYPL, LLY, TMO, SU, HON, PG, NKE, NVDA, T, BHP, SBUX, VZ, MDLZ, NEE, IJT, KO, IVW, VAW, ADI, LW, MPC, DVY, FXO, MA, CRM, IJH, IVV, VDE, VTI, ABT, GD, CMCSA, CSCO, CHKP, BMY, MRK, BRK.B, AMGN, PNC, AEP, LIN, AEE, CMS, VB, CTSH, ATVI, D, CARR, GE, OTIS, SO, GIS, FTV, GOOGL, FPF, IBM, ICE, PM, AWK, MCHP, UPS, TJX, STX, SPG, TRV,

VFH, VHT, VIS, AAPL, VNQ, SCHW, PFE, PANW, VPU, JPM, SYY, VDC, XOM, PYPL, LLY, TMO, SU, HON, PG, NKE, NVDA, T, BHP, SBUX, VZ, MDLZ, NEE, IJT, KO, IVW, VAW, ADI, LW, MPC, DVY, FXO, MA, CRM, IJH, IVV, VDE, VTI, ABT, GD, CMCSA, CSCO, CHKP, BMY, MRK, BRK.B, AMGN, PNC, AEP, LIN, AEE, CMS, VB, CTSH, ATVI, D, CARR, GE, OTIS, SO, GIS, FTV, GOOGL, FPF, IBM, ICE, PM, AWK, MCHP, UPS, TJX, STX, SPG, TRV, Sold Out: ET, VIA, F, VCLT, VCIT, SNY, SUI, TYL, IVE, GLOB, VCSH, ABB, PJT, BUD, HNRG, MPW, INFO, ABC,

First Financial Corp (THFF) - 740,762 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 31,607 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 18,798 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,777 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,465 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $312.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71.