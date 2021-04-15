New Capital Management LP Buys Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares Gold Trust, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun

Investment company New Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Southwest Airlines Co, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares Gold Trust, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Exxon Mobil Corp, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, New Capital Management LP owns 118 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 111,691 shares, 26.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,378 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.90% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 58,606 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 78,010 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 62,292 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.28%

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $528.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $175.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 40,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 48.18%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $54.11 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $54.45.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.