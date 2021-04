Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. Buys KB Home, Kirkland Lake Gold, Fortis Inc, Sells United Microelectronics Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Investment company Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys KB Home, Kirkland Lake Gold, Fortis Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Nomura Holdings Inc, sells United Microelectronics Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. owns 1408 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crossmark+global+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,086,337 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 472,056 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,561 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 379,301 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,511 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Euronav NV. The purchase prices were between $7.87 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 760,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 101,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 133,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in KB Home by 3527.93%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 285,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 1171.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 329,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 353.58%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 292,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 146.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 168,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Nomura Holdings Inc by 719.94%. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $5.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,052,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 453.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 288,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $7.44.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $25.36.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.6 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $27.17.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.