PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells ONEOK Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Investment company PBMares Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, sells ONEOK Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PBMares Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, PBMares Wealth Management LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTEB, BSV, VV, VB, SCHO, XLK, WFC, DE, RPV, VUG, LOW, ISCF, PENN, AXP, KO, DHR, BCPC, ADI, MAR, CTBI,

VTEB, BSV, VV, VB, SCHO, XLK, WFC, DE, RPV, VUG, LOW, ISCF, PENN, AXP, KO, DHR, BCPC, ADI, MAR, CTBI, Added Positions: BND, PM, AAPL, QQQ, IWO, EFV, SCZ, MDLZ, MO, VTV, VBR, JPM, FB, JNJ, CSX, VNQ, XOM, GOOGL, UNH, TSLA, AKAM, HON, SBUX, DIS, TXN, AMZN, V, ADBE, PEP, TFC, HYD, UNP, NEE, VIG, COST, VTI, EMLP, WMT, MSFT, MRK, ENPH, DUK, BRK.B, IAU, BABA, CVX, PSK, ADP, DOL, F,

BND, PM, AAPL, QQQ, IWO, EFV, SCZ, MDLZ, MO, VTV, VBR, JPM, FB, JNJ, CSX, VNQ, XOM, GOOGL, UNH, TSLA, AKAM, HON, SBUX, DIS, TXN, AMZN, V, ADBE, PEP, TFC, HYD, UNP, NEE, VIG, COST, VTI, EMLP, WMT, MSFT, MRK, ENPH, DUK, BRK.B, IAU, BABA, CVX, PSK, ADP, DOL, F, Reduced Positions: MUB, COF, MA, D, BX, NOC, IJS, VZ, ISTB, DHS, MCD, ANTM, ITOT, BAC, GE, LMT, DEM, EEM, IUSV, IYR, SUB, VGT, PG, NSC, INTC, IBM, T, SPY, PFE,

MUB, COF, MA, D, BX, NOC, IJS, VZ, ISTB, DHS, MCD, ANTM, ITOT, BAC, GE, LMT, DEM, EEM, IUSV, IYR, SUB, VGT, PG, NSC, INTC, IBM, T, SPY, PFE, Sold Out: OKE, TIP,

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 109,366 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 100,256 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,883 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.90% WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) - 40,614 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 46,862 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 109,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 22,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 306.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 27,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 142.31%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $305.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 164.38%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.