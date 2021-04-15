A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Union Pacific Corp, 3M Co, Sells ONE Gas Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, ASA Gold And Precious Metals

Mequon, WI, based Investment company A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Union Pacific Corp, 3M Co, MDU Resources Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells ONE Gas Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, ASA Gold And Precious Metals, New Jersey Resources Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FE, UNP, MMM, MU, NEM, GOLD, CVS, TBF, QSR, BAC, WMT, WFCPL.PFD, XOM,

FE, UNP, MMM, MU, NEM, GOLD, CVS, TBF, QSR, BAC, WMT, WFCPL.PFD, XOM, Added Positions: MDU, MRK, AMZN, EPD, TCEHY, BDX, WBA, MS, NOC, PNW, BABA, KO, LMRKN.PFD, ATO,

MDU, MRK, AMZN, EPD, TCEHY, BDX, WBA, MS, NOC, PNW, BABA, KO, LMRKN.PFD, ATO, Reduced Positions: LAMR, ASA, NEP, ARE, LH, PWR, MAIN, JPM, IBM, SGOL, SYY, CQQQ, CL, HTGC, ABT, BSV, TSM, TSN, MDT, UGI, ENB, XLC, HTA, PG, JPST,

LAMR, ASA, NEP, ARE, LH, PWR, MAIN, JPM, IBM, SGOL, SYY, CQQQ, CL, HTGC, ABT, BSV, TSM, TSN, MDT, UGI, ENB, XLC, HTA, PG, JPST, Sold Out: OGS, NJR, CRL, SPH, CWEN, NEE,

For the details of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/a.+d.+beadell+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 130,898 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,210 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 212,158 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 34,160 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 33,665 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 57,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 30,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 74.32%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 103,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 48,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 93.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3379.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $72.96.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $33.67 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $38.09.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.58 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.