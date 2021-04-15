Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys StoneCo, MercadoLibre Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TJX Inc

Investment company Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys StoneCo, MercadoLibre Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mondelez International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TJX Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.. As of 2021Q1, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STNE, MSFT, MDLZ, PYPL, BRK.B, RSG, CCEP, NKE, XLE, ABMD, BIDU, PLTR, DGNR, MP, MMYT,

STNE, MSFT, MDLZ, PYPL, BRK.B, RSG, CCEP, NKE, XLE, ABMD, BIDU, PLTR, DGNR, MP, MMYT, Added Positions: MELI, TMUS, RTX, JNJ,

MELI, TMUS, RTX, JNJ, Reduced Positions: PSTH, LOW, VTRU,

PSTH, LOW, VTRU, Sold Out: JPM, TSM, TJX, NXPI, UNP, CHTR, NOW, FB, AAPL, DG, CURI, GOL,

For the details of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verde+servicos+internacionais+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 49,515 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.93% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 836,570 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 208,136 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.51% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 438,427 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 137,870 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.7%. The holding were 836,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 137,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 542,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $274.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 128,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $269.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 84,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 212,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 172.93%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1599.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.75%. The holding were 49,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 69.63%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 251,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.